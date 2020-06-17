Obituary: Nancy R. Ludlow, October 18, 1931 — June 14, 2020

Nancy Ludlow, 88, of Gypsum, Colorado, passed away on June 14, 2020. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on October 18, 1931, to George and Bernice Hanson.

Nancy went to the University of New Hampshire but her father pulled her out when he found out she was dating a football player, moving her to Mount Ida, an all-girls school. After college, she planned to join the CIA but ended up marrying George Richard Ludlow from Mount Vernon, New York, instead. They had two children, Richard and Susan. After 10 years of marriage, Nancy decided life as a suburban housewife to a New York Advertising Executive was not for her, so they divorced in the early ’60s and she never remarried.

Nancy subsequently moved to New Hampshire with her two children where she resided for 20+ years. She also lived in Sedona Arizona, Camelback Pennsylvania, Tarrytown, New York, and Ludlow, Vermont, before settling in Colorado, first Edwards and then Gypsum. Her granddaughter Lynn, when asked once to describe her grandmother replied, “Nana likes to move.”

Nancy was a trailblazer in her own right; divorcing when it was not widely accepted; working and bringing up two children as a single mother at a time when women were expected to primarily identify as wives and mothers. She went to flight school and got her pilots license in the early ’60s becoming a member of the prestigious Ninety-Nines, an organization started in 1931 with Amelia Earhart as the first president. As a Social Worker for Exeter Hospital where she worked for 15+ years, Nancy established protocols that did not exist at that time for handling rape cases and other highly sensitive medical matters.

Nancy liked to paint and was quite good having sold many of her paintings. She loved the New England coast. She hated oatmeal because as a depression baby she said it was all she ate when she was young due to a shortage of food. Nancy was a voracious reader, and she had a wonderful sense of humor, which will be greatly missed.

Nancy is survived by her son G. Richard Ludlow, of Hudson, New Hampshire (wife Kate), daughter Susan Ludlow-Abramson of Gypsum, Colorado (husband Ed), granddaughter Lynn Ludlow of Gypsum, Colorado, brother Bob Hanson, Jaffrey, New Hampshire (wife Andrea).

A remembrance will be held at Nancy’s home in Gypsum, Colorado, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22.