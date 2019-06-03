Obituary: Paul Gilbert Swayne Miller

Longtime Edwards resident Paul Gilbert Swayne Miller passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Saturday evening, June 1, 2019. As with everything he did throughout his life, he gave his all to a nearly year-long battle with brain cancer, and in doing so, united his family and a circle of close friends into a tight group that will ensure his memory lives on forever.

Born April 11, 1961, in Mesa, Arizona, Paul was a graduate of the Arizona State University with a degree in architecture. He moved to the valley in 1988 and later co-founded RMT Architects, which he helped run for 23 years. During the past 21 years, as a member of the board of directors of the Rocky Mountain Sports Riders, he was one of the driving forces that brought the Dry Lake Motocross Park to Gypsum.

In addition to being a renowned mountain architect, he was the consummate family man and an incredibly talented photographer, snowboarder, dirt biker, surfer, water skier, and skateboarder. He will be missed by a community of people who have shared decades of unique experiences with him.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary, of 27 years, their son, Windham, and daughter, Siena, and his brother, Vaughn Miller, of Lakewood, Colorado.

The Miller family will host a celebration of Paul’s life at Singletree Pavilion from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, June 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Team Miller Memorial Fund at any FirstBank.