Open for Business: Apex Mountain School

Name of business: Apex Mountain School

Physical address: 51 Eagle Rd, #1 Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-949-9111

Email: admin@apexmountainschool.com

Website: apexmountainschool.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Apex Mountain School welcomes guests for rock climbing, mountaineering, rappelling, backpacking, and now hiking and nature tours up Mount Elbert, Colorado’s tallest peak! We are proud to be the Vail Valley’s original source for mountaineering adventures, offering activities for all ages, abilities, and fitness levels.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Apex Mountain School is offering outdoor adventures in a responsible way, adhering to social distancing protocols in the office and in the field. Clients complete all pre-trip paperwork online and meet their guide at the trailhead when possible to avoid unnecessary contact. Guides and clients are asked to follow Eagle County’s Public Health order concerning the use of facemasks and other appropriate measures. As always, our gear is expertly maintained but now with extra attention paid to sanitization where appropriate. A full list of our COVID-19 related protocols can be found at apexmountainschool.com/covid-19-response.

How can the community support you?

Apex Mountain School is excited to bring clients to the great outdoors of Colorado! Book your next big adventure with Apex and get back out there! Clients are always welcome to book now for a trip later or purchase a gift card. Gift cards may be used for any trip or course and are good for two years from purchase. Whether you want to ascend Colorado’s highest peak or go rappelling with a friend, summer is the perfect time for mountaineering fun!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Visit apexmountainschool.com for info on all trips and courses or to book your adventure. Follow Apex Mountain School on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to stay up to date on the latest adventures and deals!

What’s the response been?

After months of indoor training, the guides at Apex are ready for fresh mountain air and they want to share it with you! The number one comment from clients lately has been the excitement about getting back outside and active in nature once again.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

As Apex moves into the summer months and beyond, our guides are creating new virtual products such as remote trip planning and how-to videos to supplement our outings and courses. With client care always at the heart of the Apex Mountain School mission, we want our clients to know that we are always working for them and look forward to taking them back out into the mountains!