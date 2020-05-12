Open for Business: Avon Liquor

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Avon Liquor

Physical address: 100 West Beaver Creek Blvd. Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-949-4384

Email: info@avon-Liquor.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: http://www.avon-liquor.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering all of our wine, liquor, beer, mixers and accessories.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We’ve added delivery and curbside pickup.

How can the community support you?

The business is open with regular hours. Customers are allowed in the business but feel free to order online and schedule a delivery.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website is http://www.avon-liquor.com or follow us on Instagram and our Facebook page.

What’s the response been?

The response has been positive. Customers have told us how thankful they are to be able to shop normally, but by still following state guidelines for Covid-19.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? Moving forward, Avon Liquor will operate normally but we encourage customers to take advantage of delivery and curbside pickup.