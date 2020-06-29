Open for Business: Bookworm of Edwards

Nicole Magistro, proprietor of The Bookworm of Edwards, greets patrons during pre-COVID-19 times. In 2017, the Bookworm of Edwards celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Photo courtesy of the Bookworm in Edwards

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Bookworm of Edwards

Physical address: 295 Main Street C101 Edwards, CO 81632

Phone number: 970-926-7323

Email: thebookwormofedwards@gmail.com

Website: http://www.bookwormofedwards.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

The Bookworm is a full-service independent bookstore offering titles for adults and children, including books in Spanish. We carry a wide selection of gifts and stationery. Dine on our patio or carry out from our cafe! We have the following by either going to our website or giving us a call: virtual events and book clubs for adults, Snack Time Story Time every Wednesday at 3:30 with children’s authors and illustrators, gift cards, book subscriptions, soup meal service, curbside pick up and home delivery.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have created a gift page for our website as well as groceries and curbside pick up. We are doing virtual events and upping our soup subscription orders. We also have book recommendations on our social media accounts.

How can the community support you?

Gift cards are a great option. We also have book subscription and soup subscription services that make great gifts. Buy our gifts online. Keep buying books from indie bookstores!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website is the best way to get up to date information on what books are in stock. It is also how you should place orders, not through social media platforms. Staff picks are on our website and our social media platforms are great for keeping up with video and written book reviews and recommendations and seeing the newly added gifts that link to our website.

What’s the response been?

We have had an amazing response from our customers. Soup subscriptions are up and people are buying them to give to front line/essential workers. We also raised over $65,000 to keep the store open through our GoFundMe page. We are so grateful for all the love our customers and community have shown us.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

The Bookworm is still a full-service independent bookstore with a wide selection of gifts and stationery. Dine on our patio or carry out from our cafe in Riverwalk in Edwards.