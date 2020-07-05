Open for Business: Eye Pieces of Vail

Eye Pieces of Vail has six locations from Vail to Snowmass and offers eye exams, telehealth eye exams, contact lenses, cleanings and repairs for eyewear.

Name of Business: Eye Pieces of Vail

Locations: Stores in Vail, Lionshead, Beaver Creek, Edwards and Snowmass

Email: CustomerService@EyePiecesofVail.com

Website: eyepiecesofvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

At Eye Pieces, we provide a world-class selection of sunglasses, glasses, and goggles all available in prescription. We also provide eye exams, telehealth eye exams, contact lenses, cleanings and repairs for eyewear.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

The team at Eye Pieces can now bring the shopping experience to you! From the comfort of your home, our opticians can come to you with the latest styles in eyewear for the ultimate private shopping experience. In our stores, our staff is working diligently to sanitize our showrooms, medical equipment and all product. We are asking customers to also wear facemasks while in the store and practice social distancing.

How can the community support you?

Gift cards are a great option for customers that can’t visit us right now. We also love Google reviews.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Customers and the community can keep up to date with our offerings through Instagram (@eyepieces1984), Facebook (Eye Pieces of Vail and Snowmass) and our Website (EyePiecesofVail.com)

What’s the response been?

We have gotten a great response from the public and customers who are eager to get essential services and products for all their vision needs. We are so grateful for the support from all of our amazing customers, neighbors and community during this time.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are so excited to have all six of our stores back open and to have our wonderful team of opticians back. Moving forward, we want our customers to know that we are here for them in-store seven days a week and able to accommodate them through private appointments if needed.