Open for Business: Gypsum Recreation Center

Name of business: Mountain Recreation, Gypsum Recreation Center

Physical address: 52 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum, CO 81637

Phone number: 970-777-8888

Email: info@mountainrec.org

Website: MountainRec.org

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

The Gypsum Recreation Center is now open for various fitness classes and one-hour fitness floor sessions under strict social distancing protocols. Facemasks and reservations are required to enter the facility. Reservations can be made up to two days in advance on our website. Visits to the Gypsum Rec Center will be provided free of charge until June 1 for everyone in our community. We’ll be open with adjusted hours to ensure that we keep to the mandated number of people and so that our staff can clean, disinfect and sanitize the facility and all its common spaces, equipment, structures and fixtures. Visitors must be at least 13 years old and kids ages 13 and 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Our current hours are Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturdays we are open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Our staff deep cleans and sanitizes Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. We also have round-the-clock spot cleaning and sanitizing.

How can the community support you?

We ask that the community remember to make reservations before visiting, stay in the section you choose when registering, wear a face mask and wash your hands frequently. We will be conducting a verbal COVID-19 symptoms check for every person before entering the facility, and we ask that you stay home if you are feeling any COVID-19 symptoms. If able, the community can help support Mountain Recreation by continuing their annual or monthly membership to the Gypsum Rec Center.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

The best source to keep up to date is by signing up for our email alerts at mountainrec.org. The community can also follow our bilingual Mountain Recreation Facebook page for the latest information.

What’s the response been?

We have had a great response from the community so far as to the level of commitment to safety and health our Gypsum Rec Center has established during this reopening. The first day we reopened, we saw about 120 people throughout the day. The next day, we had about 160 across our fitness floor and fitness classes, while maintaining mandated group sizes of 10 or less. We look forward to offering more fitness opportunities to our community as Eagle County Public Health orders allow.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Moving forward, our new normal will heavily rely on our community’s support around social distancing protocols. As we move through Eagle County Public Health’s Transition Trail Map, we will be able to offer more services and open up amenities that shift from individual activities to controlled group activities. We are aiming to open up our summer camps and programming starting June 1, however, the new normal will require ourselves and our members to be cognizant of a 6-foot social distancing requirement, wear masks and wash their hands frequently.