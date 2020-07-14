Open for Business: Habitat ReStore Vail Valley

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com.

Name of business: Habitat ReStore Vail Valley

Physical address: 751 Chambers Avenue, Eagle, CO 81631

Phone number: 970-328-1119

Email: restore@habitatvailvalley.org

Website: habitatvailvalley.org/restore. Shop online website: shop.restorevailvalley.org

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Moving in? Renovating? DIYing? Make the Habitat ReStore your first stop!

At the ReStore, you’ll find discount furniture, gently used appliances and other unique items that will make your home improvement project a whole lot easier—and more affordable. Plus, we have a selection of windows, doors, tile, sinks and other building materials ready for installation. And, all proceeds from the store fund Habitat for Humanity’s local building efforts.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

During the pandemic, Habitat ReStore launched a new online store: shop.habitatvailvalley.org. Curbside pick-up is available for all purchases made online.

We hope to be operating at 100% in the near future, but currently, we are open for shopping with limited hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. All ReStore shoppers are required to wear a mask or face-covering in the store and our staff is not able to help load items into vehicles. In addition, we ask that shoppers maintain six feet distance from other shoppers and ReStore staff.

We recently resumed our donation pick-up service. We accept donations of new or gently used furniture, appliances, housewares, building materials and more.

How can the community support you?

The need for affordable housing is as critical as ever. Every ReStore purchase supports the construction of six homes that Habitat Vail Valley is currently building in Gypsum at Grace Avenue. You can support the ReStore by shopping online, purchasing a ReStore gift certificate, scheduling a donation drop-off or shopping at our store in Eagle.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Like @restorevailvalley on Facebook to see photos of new arrivals to the store and to learn about upcoming sales and discounts.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Looking to the future, we are currently hiring a donations coordinator and cashier to help the ReStore fully resume its operations. Job descriptions for both positions can be found on our website.