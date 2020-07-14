Open for Business: Habitat ReStore Vail Valley
Name of business: Habitat ReStore Vail Valley
Physical address: 751 Chambers Avenue, Eagle, CO 81631
Phone number: 970-328-1119
Email: restore@habitatvailvalley.org
Website: habitatvailvalley.org/restore. Shop online website: shop.restorevailvalley.org
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Moving in? Renovating? DIYing? Make the Habitat ReStore your first stop!
At the ReStore, you’ll find discount furniture, gently used appliances and other unique items that will make your home improvement project a whole lot easier—and more affordable. Plus, we have a selection of windows, doors, tile, sinks and other building materials ready for installation. And, all proceeds from the store fund Habitat for Humanity’s local building efforts.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
During the pandemic, Habitat ReStore launched a new online store: shop.habitatvailvalley.org. Curbside pick-up is available for all purchases made online.
We hope to be operating at 100% in the near future, but currently, we are open for shopping with limited hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. All ReStore shoppers are required to wear a mask or face-covering in the store and our staff is not able to help load items into vehicles. In addition, we ask that shoppers maintain six feet distance from other shoppers and ReStore staff.
We recently resumed our donation pick-up service. We accept donations of new or gently used furniture, appliances, housewares, building materials and more.
How can the community support you?
The need for affordable housing is as critical as ever. Every ReStore purchase supports the construction of six homes that Habitat Vail Valley is currently building in Gypsum at Grace Avenue. You can support the ReStore by shopping online, purchasing a ReStore gift certificate, scheduling a donation drop-off or shopping at our store in Eagle.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Like @restorevailvalley on Facebook to see photos of new arrivals to the store and to learn about upcoming sales and discounts.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
Looking to the future, we are currently hiring a donations coordinator and cashier to help the ReStore fully resume its operations. Job descriptions for both positions can be found on our website.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Eagle County Schools to start Aug. 18 under draft plan, protocols include face coverings
Eagle County Schools has released a draft document detailing how the school district intends to return in-person and hybrid instruction starting Aug. 18.