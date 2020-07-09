Open for Business: Rocky Mountain Raclette
Name of business: Rocky Mountain Raclette
Physical address: On-site caterer
Phone number: 970-343-9299
Email: info@rockymountainraclette.com
Website: rockymountainraclette.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Catered picnics, raclette grill dinners, raclette cocktail parties, raclette date nights
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We are following all COVID-19 guidelines by the Eagle County Health Department. We are wearing masks and are encouraging outdoor dining whether it’s at your house or on a picnic! Luckily for us, all of our experiences are private in the comfort of your own home, which is a safer approach during COVID-19.
How can the community support you?
Booking a picnic or raclette dinner! Gift cards are always an option too.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Check out our website and follow us on our Instagram and Facebook accounts.
What’s the response been?
We are hoping to stay busy this summer since we are not a traditional restaurant. What we can provide is a safe dining experience at your home or try one of our unique dining offerings out in Mother Nature.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We are optimistic and determined to make the best dining and customer service experience possible right now! Nothing is changing in terms of our regular menu and we have added additional options to encourage social distancing.
