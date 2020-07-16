Open for Business: Sakaba

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com.

Name of business: Sakaba, located at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

Physical address: 0130 Daybreak Ridge Rd, Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-343-1168

Email: RCBGdining@ritzcarlton.com

Website: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/colorado/bachelor-gulch/dining/sakaba

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering a full menu at Sakaba, featuring the freshest fish. We have a wide variety of sushi, sashimi and nigiri, as well as hot and cold plates, like our Black Miso Cod, and an expansive selection of sake, beer, wine and cocktails. Or, enjoy a real treat and let the chef prepare a four-chair omakase experience for your group!

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are now serving our full menu outside and maintaining proper social distancing and safety protocols at all times.

How can the community support you?

Please, come and dine with us on our patio! The weather is beautiful and the food light and fresh, perfect for summer. Gift certificates are always a great option too, whether for a visit later this year, or it always makes for a great gift!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website is up-to-date, but please always feel free to give us a ring to make a reservation, or ask us any questions.

What’s the response been?

We have been thrilled to host returning Ritz-Carlton guests at Sakaba, many of whom are just venturing out for the first time, and show them a great dining experience. It has also been great to see so many local faces too at the restaurant. We are thankful we have the opportunity to serve guests outside and our employees are also happy to see both our local fans and new and returning hotel guests.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We have updated health and safety processes in place to welcome guests to Sakaba. We look forward to meeting more locals and visitors as we go through our first summer season at Sakaba!