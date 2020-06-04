Open for Business: Sundae Artisan Ice Cream

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Sundae Artisan Ice Cream

Physical address: 242 E. Meadow Drive, Vail; 56 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards; and 723 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Phone number: Vail is 970-479-1705, Edwards is 970-766-7522 and Glenwood Springs is 970-456-1355

Emails: ashlyn@sundae.biz and molly@sundae.biz

Website: sundaeicecream.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Sundae in Edwards, Vail and Glenwood Springs are currently offering the full ice cream menu including shakes, cones and sundaes. We also have pints, quarts, ice cream sandwiches and cakes.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

The staff at Sundae has been working diligently to comply with all government and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. To comply with social distancing, all stores have markers on the floor to help maintain the 6-foot distance between non-household guests. All of our patio tables are stationed 8 feet apart. We are also taking orders and payments over the phone for contact-free pickup.

How can the community support you?

We feel incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and generosity that the community has shown us throughout this challenging time. Because of this, both stores have been able to stay open during the stay at home order, and we were able to open our Glenwood Springs location successfully.

Our favorite way the community can support us is to continue to shop at Sundae and spread the word that we are still open for business. Other ways to support us are to purchase gift cards at any location to use at a later date or share feedback on TripAdvisor, Yelp or Google about an experience they had at Sundae.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our social media pages are updated frequently with any changes and special offers. We can be found at Sundae Artisan Ice Cream on Facebook and @sundae.artisan.icecream on Instagram.

What’s the response been?

The community response to our careful decision to remain open throughout the stay-at-home order has been overwhelmingly positive. Our Vail store has been fortunate to stay open due to an amazing handful of generous Vail Valley locals that stopped by almost daily for weeks, keeping smiles on our staff’s faces throughout quiet days. During this time, we have been working as fast as possible to keep up with our cake and pint production, as the demand is far greater than we anticipated.

Throughout the past few months, the Vail Valley community has continued to make Sundae a part of their lives. On this year’s gloomy Easter afternoon, one local couple made it a priority to come by the Vail store and sing “You Are My Sunshine” to the employee working that day. We have had locals make our store a stop during their daily walk with their dog. Families now end their bike rides in front of our shop with ice cream cones in hand. Getting to know more of our community on a personal level during this quiet time has been an amazing silver lining.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are excited for the time we can hand out samples again and not hide our smiles underneath a mask, but the safety of our employees and community is our top priority. Our operations are continuing to evolve with government guidelines. Regardless of what that may look like, Sundae will always be here, scooping toward the same goal: to share joy, one scoop at a time.