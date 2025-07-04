YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Crowds pack Vail for Fourth of July festivities

Chris Dillmann

Spectators of all ages enjoy the Vail America Days parade Friday in Vail. The theme for this year's parade was 'Local Motion.'
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Parade attendees enjoy bubbles from one of the floats on Friday during the Vail America Days parade in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The Vail America Days parade winds its way through the village on Friday in Vail. The parade goes from Golden Peak to Lionshead Village.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The Bourbon Brass Band performs during the Vail America Days parade Friday in Vail. The band is one of multiple live music acts during the parade.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The Vail Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team performs during the Vail America Days parade on Friday by bringing guests from the audience as part of the drill Friday in Vail. The team is always the finale to the parade.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

