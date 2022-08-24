Prep notebook: Huskies defeat Summit boys soccer in overtime

Eagle Valley opened its season with a 3-0 win Wednesday night.

Coming off a season-opening loss to Denver East last week, the Battle Mountain boys soccer team brought a hungry energy to Summit County in Wednesday night’s battle against the 1-0 Tigers. The Huskies dominated possession from the first whistle, scoring eight minutes into the first half on a goal from Arturo Aguilar.

Battle Mountain would surge to a 3-0 lead before Fabian Cuevas finally put the Tigers on the board with a goal right before the first half. Cuevas’ score lifted the spirits of the home team and led to a turnaround second half.

“We spotted them a couple of goals,” Summit head coach Jotwan Daniels told The Summit Daily’s Cody Jones.

“We made a few adjustments to change our formation to stop absorbing so much pressure and put it on them. We kind of made a semi-move at the end of the first half and that just carried into the second half. We were able to impose ourselves on them.”

Cuevas would score twice more — finishing with a hat trick — to tie the game 3-3 at the end of regulation. The Huskies, however, would have the last laugh, scoring the game-winning goal six minutes into the sudden-death overtime period.

Battle Mountain (1-1) faces Palisade at home on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Volleyball notes

Vail Christian improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 win over De Beque Wednesday night in Vail. The Saints cruised, winning 25-16, 25-12 and 25-18 in consecutive sets. Wednesday’s game was the Saint’s first league contest. They’re back in action Saturday at home against North Park, which is 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the 2A/1A Western Slope.

Eagle Valley opened its season with a 3-0 win in Basalt Wednesday evening. The Devils took down the Longhorns easily, winning in straight sets, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12. The Devils have another non-league matchup on Thursday at home against Grand Junction Central at 6:30 p.m.

Tennis notes

Vail Christian tennis swept the three singles matches but was swept in the four doubles matches last night in Golden, falling 4-3 in the dual. Kai Otsuki defeated Jack Robinson 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles, Leo Yang took down Johnny Becker 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles Daniel Blanch went 6-0, 6-0 over Greyson Belstock.