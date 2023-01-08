Prep notebook: weekend roundup of basketball, wrestling and skiing

Eagle Valley took home the second place trophy at their home invitational on Saturday.

Basketball notes

The Battle Mountain girls basketball team notched a 40-27 road win over Grand Junction on Saturday, pushing the Huskies’ record to 3-4 on the year.

“We jumped out to an early lead with some on-ball pressure and took advantage of turnovers early by getting layups,” stated head coach Daniel Caballero afterwards, who was pleased to see the team take care of the ball and receive contributions from everyone on the roster.

Kiki Hancock and Allesandra Caballero led the way in the scoring department with 10 points each. Anna Glass added six and Cassidy Kurt, Izzy Zastrow and Elle Glendining each had four apiece.

“It was a gritty win, but we took care of business in a loud and hostile gym,” Caballero stated. The Huskies home opener is on Monday against Evergreen. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Vail Christian girls basketball dropped a road contest against De Beque on Saturday, falling to the Dragons 44-29. The Saints trailed the Dragons 26-16 at halftime, and despite a relatively even third quarter, couldn’t close the gap. Daisy Palacio dropped 11 points, Steel McClinton added 10 and Lily Greshko scored six in the loss.

“Girls played hard; it was a great effort,” stated coach Tim Pierson. The Saints are now 2-3 on the year with a road game scheduled for Friday against Caprock Academy. Vail Christian returns to its home gym on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Soroco.

The Vail Mountain School boys basketball team moved to 2-2 on the year, claiming a home non-conference win against Clear Creek on Friday. The Gore Rangers outscored the Golddiggers 22-0 in the fourth quarter in the 63-31 victory. Vail Mountain School is at home on Thursday at 7 p.m., taking on Caprock Academy.

The Eagle Valley boys dropped their fifth straight game on Saturday, losing 47-42 to Sierra in the Jim Ranson Classic. On Friday, they fell in another close game, 65-59 to Fountain-Fort Carson. The Devils (3-7), will look to get back on track on Tuesday when they pay a visit to Moffat County before returning home to take on Durango next Friday.

Nordic ski notes

The Full-Moon Fever 5k brought teams from the Colorado High School Ski League’s West Division to Vail Golf Course on Friday night for a skate start under the stars. Battle Mountain’s Kyle Ross and Addison Beauche took the boys and girls titles in the season-opener. The Battle Mountain girls took the team title with 228 points, outpacing Aspen (215), Eagle Valley (211) and Colorado Rocky Mountain School (189). On the boys side, Vail Mountain School snuck in front of the Huskies with 223 points to Battle Mountain’s 218. Colorado Rocky Mountain School (195), Aspen (188) and Eagle Valley (187) rounded out the scoring.

Beauch completed the course in 19 minutes, 14 seconds, finishing three seconds in front of her teammate Ashley Hower. Michaela Kenny (19:23) of Aspen rounded out the podium. Ava Bergsten was the top Eagle Valley finisher, clocking in at 20:18.

Ross finished in 16:25, 10 seconds up on Mason Cruz-Adams of Vail Mountain School, who nipped his Gore Ranger teammate Will Brunner (16:36). The trio was well ahead of fourth place, Aspen’s Henry Braudis (17:37). Eagle Valley was led by Tyler Blair (18:01) and Gavin Daly (18:17).

The East Division, consisting of Summit, Evergreen, Nederland, Clear Creek and Lake County, opened its season at Tennessee Pass on Saturday, and the North Division — Steamboat Springs, Poudre and Middle Park – raced on Friday at the Moose Visitor Center in Gould. The first league race, which features all three divisions, is Friday at Snow Mountain Ranch. A 3k wave-start classic race in the morning will be followed by a 5k individual start skate race in the afternoon for both boys and girls.

Wrestling notes: Eagle Valley places second in home invitational

Eagle Valley placed second in its home invitational on Saturday, scoring 173.5 points on the strength of six top-3 finishes. Fruita Monument took the win, just outpacing the Devils with 176 points to top the 13-team field.

Eagle Valley Invite – team results Fruita Monument – 176 Eagle Valley – 173.5 Rifle – 143.5 Delta – 107 Rangely – 103 Coal Ridge – 97 Basalt – 96 Steamboat Springs – 95 Glenwood Springs – 89 North Park – 88 Palisade – 85 Battle Mountain – 53 Grand Junction – 51.5

Liam Loff, Alejandro Mendoza and Braiden Ward placed third at 150, 215 and 120 pounds, respectively, Diego Juarez and Roke Velasco were second at 157 and 165 pounds, respectively and Cole Good took the 126-pound win to pace Eagle Valley.

Grady Devins and Edward Spinks led Battle Mountain with wins at the 106-pound and 175-pound weight classes and Tyson Vasquez added a third-place finish at 157. Hillary Gutierrez placed second in the 120-pound division in the girls invite for Battle Mountain as well.