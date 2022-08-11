Red Cliff’s High Road will close for rockfall mitigation

Red Cliff's High Road will close the week of Aug. 22 for rockfall mitigation work. That will leave just one way into and out of town.

Archive photo

High Road in the Town of Red Cliff will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 22 for workers to perform rockfall mitigation on the cliff face above the road. The closure is expected to remain in effect until Friday, Aug. 26.

Traffic will be directed to use Water Street to bypass the project. The designated detour route will be marked with road signs.

“High Road sees a number of minor rockfall incidents each year,” Eagle County Senior Staff Engineer Rickie Davies said. “A larger rockfall incident that occurred in April was the catalyst for this work.”