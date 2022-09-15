Rick Schuler brings the music of John Denver to Edwards church Sept. 24

What: Rick Schuler’s Celebration Tour 2022 celebrates the music of John Denver

When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Where: Glorious Savior Church, 33520 Highway 6, Edwards, Colorado 81632

More info: RickSchulerMusic.com IF YOU GO...

Celebrate the life and classic music of John Denver coming to the Gracious Savior Church in Edwards, Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Each year, October 6 through 12 is remembered by John Denver fans all over the world as the anniversary of the tragic passing of the famous singer-songwriter. 2022 is the 25th anniversary of Denver’s passing and to commemorate this special anniversary, Rick Schuler, America’s most authentic John Denver tribute artist has produced a special performance to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of John Denver.

Rick Schuler’s Celebration Tour 2022 concert includes special stories of John centered around Denver’s exposé song and title to his first hit album, “Poems, Prayers, and Promises.” This enchanting event will also include your favorite John Denver hits including Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home County Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” just to name a few.

Schuler wondrously weaves in Denver’s heartwarming inspirational stories of how some of the songs came about from Denver’s many memorable TV specials and appearances. Rick Schuler’s Celebration Tour 2022 will captivate audiences offering an unforgettable, magical, and intimate experience as we honor the life and music of John Denver.

Schuler emerged as the most authentic performer of John Denver’s music over a decade ago. Even Denver’s bandmates sing Schuler’s praises. Schuler not only sings, sounds, and looks like Denver, he shares his humanitarian spirit and incorporates his global works into the show. He performs in front of thousands of Denver fans at such wide-ranging venues as performing art centers, theatres, and outdoor festival stages, and has been featured on nationally syndicated television and radio shows. Schuler just performed two evening shows on the Saturday of this past Labor Day weekend on the AFW Amphitheater stage at the Colorado State Fair. This was the first time a John Denver tribute has ever been chosen to perform for this historic fair.

Schuler was also chosen to open and close a recent major Hollywood film called “Grace and Grit” starring Mena Suvari and Frances Fisher among others and directed by Sebastian Siegel. For more information on Schuler, visit RickSchulerMusic.com .

Schuler will perform on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with a social in which hors d’oeuvres will be served, so bring your own beverage. The event will take place outside so also bring your own lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors, so the show will go on rain or shine. The event is non-ticketed so a love offering will be taken with each attendee encouraged to donate whatever they can afford.

Glorious Savior Church is located at 33520 Highway 6, Edwards, Colorado 81632.