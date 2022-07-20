Roundup River Ranch rounds up the possibilities with campaign launch

The on-site camp experience for children with serious illnesses takes place at Roundup River Ranch, located in Gypsum.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Roundup River Ranch , a nonprofit organization that enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs announced today that it is enlisting the help of supporters to reach its public capital campaign goal of $27M.

Through the organization’s Roundup the Possibilities Campaign, individuals will have the opportunity to make a donation, to help the organization meet a greater demand of more than 35,000 children in the region who could benefit from its programs.

Roundup River Ranch is the only medically-supported camp in Colorado that provides comprehensive programming at zero cost to families. Successfully achieving this campaign goal will allow the organization to expand its capacity to serve more children and families in need.

Roundup River Ranch has raised nearly $20M towards its $27M goal, including a generous $4.5M endowment made by the Frechette Family Foundation.

“It is our responsibility as an organization to create a world of possibilities for children with serious illnesses,” said Ruth B. Johnson, JD, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “Serious illnesses can turn a child and family’s lives upside down, and as a result, the pure joy of just ‘being a kid’ can become elusive. Too often, these children are forced to opt out of activities, miss out on the fun, and forgo trying something new, but at camp, there are no limits. That’s why your generous donations are imperative to our mission, so that we can meet a greater demand that currently exceeds our capacity.”

The Roundup the Possibilities Campaign will provide critical resources to:

Serve 50% more campers annually

Add infrastructure needed to support construction and expansion plans

Extend its geographic reach

Add to more than 80 diagnoses currently served

Provide new, innovative ways to deliver camp experiences

Expand the activities and programs offered onsite

Upgrade facilities and spaces to adapt to camper needs

Build and outfit three new cabins



“Behind every kid at camp, there is a war story. Every arrow they send flying into that target and every fish they catch is a battle that they have won,” said Camper Alexander. “Being at Roundup River Ranch isn’t just a personal journey towards healing, it is a group experience of healing as a community.”

To learn more about the campaign, please visit RoundupRiverRanch.org/Campaign . For all other questions, or to make a gift, please contact Cathy Ethington, Director of Development, at cathy@roundupriverranch.org or call 970- 524-5761.