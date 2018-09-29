Roundup River Ranch unveils DJ’s Junction, a new multi-use building with special observatory

For information or to help, go to http://www.roundupriverranch.org or call 970-748-9983.

GYPSUM — When the Roundup River Ranch folks tell you their new building is "multi-use," they mean it.

Named "DJ's Junction," the new building includes administrative offices, six bedrooms for medical volunteers and other staff, a classroom, a walk-out program space and more room for campers, volunteers and staff.

DJ's Junction opened Friday afternoon, Sept. 28.

"We are so excited to expand and embrace the beauty of the Colorado mountains by growing to serve even more children with serious illnesses and their families. Through this new addition, we can bring light into even more children's lives," said Ruth Johnson, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch, during Friday's event.

A $3 million capital campaign, spearheaded by the Daniel and Janet Mordecai Foundation, made it possible. The Gates Frontiers Fund was a big part of it, as were Kathy Cole and Frederick Churbuck, of The Salah Foundation.

In fact, the building includes the Gates Observatory, home to two telescopes equipped with technology to project the views from the sky onto screens in classrooms, so several campers can stargaze at once.

About Roundup River Ranch

In its 12 years, Roundup River Ranch has made it possible for more than 5,000 campers ages 5 to 17 with serious illnesses and their families to enjoy year-round programs and camp experiences — at no cost to them or their families.

Roundup River Ranch is a member of SeriousFun Children's Network, founded by Paul Newman, a global community of camps and programs.

Campers include children coping with cancer, blood disorders, organ transplants and other serious conditions and their families. The camp is north of Dotsero along the Colorado River.

