Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon

U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea, right, talks politics with local resident Dave Lincoln, left. O'Dea, along with campaign aid Quinn Evans, center, spent part of Friday afternoon in the Vail Valley, including a stop at Agave in Avon.

Scott N. Miller/smiller@vaildaily.com

Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet.

O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon.

You may not know this: Joe O’Dea is an avid horseman, and has three world championships in team penning and ranch sorting. He said he often rides with friends in the Vail Valley.

As he’s been through most of this campaign, O’Dea moves quickly. He has to, since he’s visited all 64 counties in Colorado, with multiple visits in several places..

“One thing this campaign has taught me is just how big this state is,” O’Dea said.

O’Dea began Friday in Grand Junction and spent a good part of the afternoon in the Vail Valley before a rainy drive to a dinner in the Denver area.

Even in a brief appearance, O’Dea stressed his message to fellow Republicans gathered at the restaurant: It’s time to address this country’s problems, regardless of party. O’Dea talked about rising crime, rising prices and other issues across the state.

O’Dea knows about meeting budgets and hard work. He started basically from scratch and founded a civil construction company, CEI Constructors. O’Dea said the company has worked all over the state, including projects in Eagle County including replacing the bridge along U.S. Highway over the Eagle River near Eagle. From mucking out stables as a boy to the hard work on a construction site, O’Dea knows which part of a shovel is the sweaty end.

He wants to bring that experience to the Senate, where, he said, there aren’t enough people “who know what it’s like to work a hard day.”

O’Dea believes his experience makes him a good choice over Bennet. Bennet’s 13 years in the Senate have brought $20 trillion in new national debt, as well as the current inflationary economy.

“I don’t know if that’s a badge of honor,” O’Dea said.

While this is assuredly a partisan race, O’Dea said he’s willing to buck his own party when needed.

“I’m a moderate Republican,” he said, citing his positions on abortion. “It’s not about the parties, it’s about what’s good for Colorado.”

O’Dea said he has “hands of leather” from hard work, so current attack ads by outside groups don’t phase him.

“But it’s been difficult for my family to see the (attack) ads, especially when they know they’re just wrong,” he said. But, he added, “Coloradans are smarter” than to fall for false advertising.

Part-time Vail resident Dave Lincoln was among those gathered at Agave. “We’ve got to turn this country around,” Lincoln said, adding O’Dea is the kind of person the country needs now.

Campaigning for statewide office means a lot of seat time in cars and telling the same stories time and time again.

But, O’Dea said, there have been fun moments, too, like the time in Pagosa Springs when a stranger named Perry grabbed his hand and asked if he could pray for the candidate and his family.

“It’s been a great pleasure to get out and meet the people,” O’Dea said. “Colorado’s a great state.”

Despite his underdog status, “I’m excited about this race,” O’Dea said. “I’ve got ‘em where I want ‘em.”