Shiffrin skis out of Olympic slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin skis out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday morning in Beijing.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Mikaela Shiffrin’s nightmare in Beijing continued Wednesday when she skied out in her first run of the slalom, her second disqualification in an event in three days. Shiffrin’s left ski slid on the fourth gate, where she lost her balance before coming in late off of the fifth gate.

The 26-year-old had her first ski out in a giant slalom in four years during Monday’s giant slalom, a streak encompassing 30 races. “I won’t ever get over this,” she told the Associated Press after that race. “I’ve never gotten over any.” 30 of the 80 entrants failed to finish on the icy course. Shiffrin remained off to the side of the course well after her fall on Wednesday, trying to console herself as other athletes continued racing.

The three-time World Cup overall champion is expected to contest all of the Olympic Alpine events in China, but the slalom, where she has a record 47 World Cup wins, is her specialty. It is also the event where she has the most competition.

Her main rival, Petra Vlhova, who has won five of the seven slaloms during the World Cup season (her two seconds were to Shiffrin) also struggled in her first run. She lost most of her time in the grippy snow along the flatter top half of the course. As the bottom steepened, she gained a few tenths of a second back, but didn’t show her characteristic form.

When Shiffrin won the slalom gold medal at the Sochi Games in 2014, she became the youngest slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history at 18 years and 345 days. She was the favorite to repeat in 2018, but finished fourth in a race won by Swede Frida Hansdotter, who retired in 2019. The silver and bronze medalists from those Games, Wendy Holdener and MKatharina Liensberger, were in fourth and sixth place, respectively after their first runs. Lena Duerr of Germany posted the fastest first run, finishing in 52.17 seconds.

Shiffrin is on a quest to make history at the Beijing Games. If she wins two gold medals, she would tie the Croatian Janica Kostelic for the most female Alpine skiing Olympic gold medals. Kostelic also owns the record for the most total medals, with six. The Edwards resident needs one medal of any color to tie Julia Mancuso for the most decorated American female Alpine skier.

Mikaela Shiffrin sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Fellow AmericanPaula Moltzan was 0.62 seconds off the lead in fifth place after her first run.