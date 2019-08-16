Shiffrin’s setup: Local builders, designers help make Mikaela Shiffrin’s dream home a reality

On July 24, the "Today" show featured Mikaela Shiffrin and her new Edwards home. The local builders and designers all enjoyed working with Shiffrin on the one-of-a-kind home.

While Mikaela Shiffrin was off shattering records on the World Cup circuit last winter, winning 17 races and two World Championships, she was also texting, emailing and calling local businesses in Eagle County, planning the construction of her first house.

In July, the “Today” show featured the 24-year-old’s Edwards home, the place where Shiffrin will be making memories for years to come. But for the local businesses that helped build and design the home, they already have the lasting memory of working with the Olympic gold medalist on a one-of-a-kind home.

When Mikaela calls …

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I received the call that Mikaela Shiffrin was interested in our home,” builder Jim Guida said in an email. “She’s so young, this can’t possibly be too involved. As it turned out, Mikaela had a real vision of what she wanted in her first home.”

From a split-stone trophy wall (that will probably need to expand) to the 100-year-old reclaimed wood and a patina metal fireplace, an illuminating kitchen island and using glass and steel for a deck railing, Guida Construction helped lead the project that featured other local businesses.

“At one point she mentioned how glad she’s going to be to get out of her basement bedroom,” Guida said. “I thought, how fitting from humble beginnings to one of the greatest athletes in the world.”

Everyone involved has stories like these from their interactions with the down-to-earth Shiffrin.

Nancy Rehder and Donna Arenschild, owners of Home Outfitters Vail, said Shiffrin and her mother, Eileen, walked into the Avon store about a year ago.

“It was really a great experience,” Rehder said. “She is the sweetest girl, and Eileen was a big help. They work really well together as mother-daughter.”

From left, NBC’s Natalie Morales; Home Outfitters Vail’s Donna Arenschield and Nancy Rehder; and Mikaela Shiffrin celebrate the airing on the “Today” show of Shiffrin’s new Edwards home.

Jennifer Lafleur and her team at Colorado Pool & Spa Scapes also enjoyed working with the Shiffrins.

“She’s totally down to earth and super sweet,” Lafleur said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Balz Arrigoni, of Arrigoni Woods, received an email about installing the wood floors in the house, with Shiffrin and her mother copied on the email.

“Myself being Swiss, I responded right away with: ‘Hi, yes I am happy to work with you, of course, but only if you let Wendy Holdener win once!’”

Behind the ‘Today’ show tour

While the At Home with Natalie Morales segment was a culmination of the finished product, there was a lot that went on behind the scenes and wasn’t included in the piece.

The shelves in the living room with Shiffrin’s globe trophies are made from special boards from an old cow barn in Switzerland, Arrigoni said.

“Cows have walked over these boards for centuries and created the texture and worn feel,” he said via email.

Mikaela Shiffrin and her family were heavily involved in the process of creating their new home in Edwards, working with local businesses to create a one-of-a-kind home.

Guida Construction prides itself on building energy-efficient homes, and Shiffrin’s is no exception. The home has 100% LED lighting, triple-pane windows, 96% efficient heating and water systems and more, Guida said. With a HERS score of 19, the home is 81% more efficient than a new home built to code, he said.

Leading up to the filming with NBC, the home was still coming together.

“Her father hung half the chandeliers,” Rehder said.

At the last minute, the design team realized the rugs weren’t in place.

“We called Larry Stone from the Scarab, and Larry came in there and laid everything down knowing that those rugs would be going back,” Rehder said. “It’s just one more facet of what this valley does to pull together to get a job done, and we’ve been used to it for years.”

The custom infinity spa is designed specifically for Shiffrin, specific to her height, and is now known as “The Mikaela Spa” at Colorado Pool & Spa Scapes in Avon.

Prior to the filming for NBC, the design team said they saw Shiffrin herself mopping the floor, helping with the chores that needed to get done.

“They have raised a lovely, kind, young woman,” Arenschild said.

And a heck of a ski racer, too.

“The one thing that probably stood out most was that she never missed an opportunity to let everyone know how thankful she was and how much she appreciated all our efforts,” Guida said. “To me, that says it all.”

About the builders, designers

Builders: Jim Guida and Alvarro Carillo, Guida Construction

Guida Construction is an award-winning, 30-year contractor in the valley specializing in high-performance home building and custom remodeling.

“I like being personally involved with our projects and have a great group of guys and some incredible subcontractors — it really makes all the difference,” said Jim Guida.

Designers: Donna Arenschield and Nancy Rehder, Home Outfitters Vail

Home Outfitters Vail has a rich history in the valley and has been located in Avon for about seven years. With a helpful and knowledgeable staff of six, owners Donna Arenschield and Nancy Rehder lead the talented interior design team at Home Outfitters, featuring modern furnishings and accessories.

Wood: Arrigoni Woods

Arrigoni Woods provides natural flooring that is expertly engineered and focused on European wood flooring that is durable, timeless, beautiful and natural.

Pool: Colorado Pool & Spa Scapes

Colorado Pool & Spa Scapes started in 2001 in Glenwood Springs, and the company expanded to Avon in 2014, offering swimming pool and spa services.

