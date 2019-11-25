Ski Magazine lists top 50 resorts and Vail misses out on the Top 10

Ski Magazine released the results of its 2020 Resort Survey in its November issue, listing North America’s Top 50 Resorts — broken down by Top 30 resorts in the West and Top 20 resorts in the East.

A little place called Aspen Snowmass took over as the new No. 1 in the West, citing 300 inches of snowfall and 3,339 skiable acres.

“If there is one superlative that stands out from reader comments about Aspen Snowmass,” Ski Magazine writer Jon Jay writes, “it’s ‘The Best.’”

Local resorts Vail, Beaver Creek and Copper Mountain all cracked the top 15, with Beaver Creek earning the highest ranking at No. 8.

Beaver Creek is ranked No. 8 in Ski Magazine’s list of its top resorts in the West for 2020. (Photo by Chris Dillmann)

“Free cookies! What else can a skier ask for?” the magazine cites one of its readers.

The magazine lists Beaver Creek with 325 inches of snowfall and 1,832 skiable acres — and shouts out local businesses Dusty Boot Roadhouse for a good value meal, C-Bar for après and the Ritz-Carlton and Park Hyatt for their hospitality.

Vail, with 354 inches of snowfall and 5,317 skiable acres, ranked 11.

“Vail fans have two words for you: Back. Bowls,” Ski Magazine writer J.W. writes, adding “But as with any starlet who enjoys more than her fair share of the spotlight, Vail continues to be a resort that many love to hate.”

Copper Mountain, located over Vail Pass, ranked 15th in the West, with 305 inches of snowfall and 2,490 acres of skiable terrain, citing an up and coming après and nightlife scene.

Of the 30 resorts on the West list, 11 are in Colorado.

Top 10 in the West

Aspen Snowmass, Colorado Sun Valley, Idaho Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana Steamboat, Colorado Deer Valley, Utah Whistler Blackcomb, B.C. Telluride Ski Resort, Colorado Beaver Creek, Colorado Breckenridge, Colorado Park City, Utah

For the full list, visit http://www.skimag.com.

