Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation

Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner.

As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.

“Our support of The Vail Valley Foundation provides critical financial support for our community. The VVF mission of providing leadership in the arts, athletics and education is unmatched in our valley and mirrors our ethos as a company,” said Matt Fitzgerald, the Vail Valley president and employing broker for Slifer Smith and Frampton in a news release.

“Our partnership is an excellent example of an alignment between two organizations whose pursuits complement one another. Slifer Smith and Frampton is helping longtime residents, or new part-time or full-time residents, find a welcoming place to call home, and the Vail Valley Foundation is raising the quality of life for all, helping to make the Eagle River Valley a great place to live, work or visit,” said Mike Imhof, president of the Vail Valley Foundation.

The two organizations have a long and meaningful history. The Vail Valley Foundation has longstanding ties to Slifer Smith and Frampton founding partner Harry Frampton, who was the Vail Valley Foundation chairman of the board from 1981 to 2017, as well as founding partner Mark Smith, who was chairman of the board of the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 (then known as the Youth Foundation). Rod Slifer has been a key contributor to the Vail Valley Foundation and has been on the organization’s board of directors since 1985.

“Rod Slifer — what a visionary,” Imhof said. “Rod is one of those unique individuals who saw many decades ago what this community could become, and he has been one of our community’s greatest advocates ever since.”

“The ties between our two organizations go back to when the VVF was created in 1981 to raise quality of life in the Vail Valley, to bring world-class events, arts and culture, and educational programming to our community. We are thrilled to formally align SSF and the VVF in a multi-year corporate partnership. SSF is an excellent brand with outstanding service and a remarkable team of professionals. We look forward to elevating the firm across our various programs, events, and venues. Our sincere thanks to Rod Slifer, Harry Frampton, Mark Smith, Jason Cole, Matt Fitzgerald and the entire SSF team for entrusting their brand with the Vail Valley Foundation.”

For more information on Slifer Smith & Frampton, visit VailRealEstate.com To learn more about the Vail Valley Foundation visit VVF.org .