SOS Outreach halts Colorado-Eagle River Ride

EDWARDS — SOS Outreach announced on Thursday, July 5, that the annual Colorado-Eagle River Ride is on hiatus as the organization's annual fundraiser and that the Third annual Roadhouse Mountain Bike Race on Saturday, July 28, will serve in its stead.

The River Ride has been a traditional outing for local and tourist cyclists, most recently offering 42-, 68- and 100-mile runs through Eagle County. The most-popular feature of the excursion took riders on the Colorado River Road from State Bridge, through McCoy and Burns to Dotsero. (https://www.vaildaily.com/news/riders-turn-out-for-colorado-eagle-river-ride/)

However, declining numbers in participation as well as the costs involved in staging a large-scale event, complete with support-and-gear (SAG) stations caused SOS Outreach to rethink the event.

"We're using this summer to reevaluate event strategy," Kristina Chesney, SOS Outreach's development coordinator, said. "The Colorado-Eagle River Ride takes a tremendous amount of work and with declining numbers in the event, we thought it best. The Colorado-Eagle River Ride is not being canceled indefinitely. We just want to do something different this summer."

Chesney said that participation in the River Ride had dropped from "more than a thousand" during its heyday 5-10 years ago to approximately 500 riders in 2017.

The Roadhouse

Thus, the Roadhouse Mountain Bike Race will take center state on July 28.

Both the short and long loops will start and end in the village at Beaver Creek at the base of Centennial.

The short route is 6 miles and takes riders up Strawberry Park back over to Beaver Creek and down. The long route is 13.5 miles and heads out to Bachelor Gulch and Arrowhead and back.

Mountain bikers can ride as individuals or as a team. Individual entry is $45, while five-person teams are $200 and 10-rider squads are $350. Registration is at http://www.sosoutreach.org.

All proceeds go to SOS Outreach.

"We're a youth development nonprofit with locations nationally that provide opportunities for youth with positive adult mentoring and outdoor adventure," Chesney said.