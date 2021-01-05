SpeakUp ReachOut offers virtual training session on fearless conversations

Scott Robinson of Mountain Recreation holds a sign as people drive around to pick up their food for the SpeakUp ReachOut free Thanksgiving meal in Eagle in November.

Start off the New Year learning how to be fearless in your interactions with friends, family and co-workers who need extra support. Learn the nuances of Question, Persuade, Refer with SpeakUp ReachOut during a virtual training session on Friday, Jan. 8. It may be the most important 90 minutes you spend learning something new all year.

QPR is used when someone is experiencing mental distress and cannot find a way out. The more our community can be fearless together in responding to distressful situations, the more we will be living healthier lives, especially where our mental health is concerned.

During the virtual class, participants will learn to identify potential suicidal ideation behavioral clues and warning signs. Several of these behaviors are oblique; hence, not very obvious to the untrained eye. Participants learn that when the warning signs combine to take over an individual’s daily life, it is time for someone to say something.

“That someone could be you,” said Carol Johnson, QPR instructor and the director of programs and events for SpeakUp ReachOut. “Learning the signs is key to knowing when to speak up with someone you care about. It’s easy to dismiss behaviors of others and chalk it up to — ‘oh that’s just how they are’ — which is why this suicide prevention gatekeeper class is so important. Adventurous locals take backcountry avalanche classes to learn how to save a ski buddy’s life. QPR is no different. CPR is administered to aid in the event someone has a heart attack. QPR is no different. Avalanche classes, CPR and QPR can all have the potential to save lives. Expand your life saving skills and join us.”

Participants will also learn how to ask the suicide question and refer someone to immediate help. The class is limited to 30 participants. Register online for this free class at https://www.speakupreachout.org/training-sessions/question-persuade-refer-jan2020.

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to prevent suicide prevention in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness and hope. Visit http://www.speakupreachout.org to learn more.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call The Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.