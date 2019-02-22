O.J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfies

Famed football player, actor and ex-murder suspect O. J. Simpson was spotted in Vail yesterday. A handful of locals managed to snag pictures with Simpson in Lionshead Village.

Erik Cunningham (@erik_cunningham on Instagram) and a Helly Hanson coworker got a picture when he visited their store, using the hashtag “#HisSkiGlovesDidFit.”

Additionally, the staff at Bart & Yeti’s took a picture with the Heisman winner.

The final photo that the Vail Daily has been able to obtain is a selfie captured with Simpson.

Simpson is most known for being a primary suspect in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown. The trial took place over 134 days between 1994 and 1995. Simpson was found not guilty. In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of robbery of sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room and was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Simpson was released on parole in October of 2017.