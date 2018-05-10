Spring cleaning time for towns of Eagle, Gypsum; here’s when and where to take your trash

WESTERN EAGLE COUNTY — As temperatures get warmer and residents spend more and more of their waking hours outdoors, it is time for some communitywide spring cleaning.

Eagle County residents may dispose of as much as 1,600 pounds of trash and four tires per year at the Eagle County Landfill. To obtain a free punch pass, residents must provide two forms of proof of residency — physical address, specifically — at the landfill. Post office boxes are not proof of residency. Free punch passes can be picked up at the landfill office during normal business hours Monday through Saturday.

For more information about the Eagle County Landfill and Recycling Center, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/recyclingwaste.

The communities of Eagle and Gypsum plan their annual town cleanup days in May, and here's what residents need to know.

Eagle

Bring unwanted trash and recyclables to the Eagle Community Clean-Up Day dumpsters located behind the Capitol Theater in Eagle Ranch Village on Saturday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to noon. While it is free to dump trash at the site, there will be no collection of e-waste or hazardous household waste at this event.

Volunteers are also welcome to join the Eagle Community Clean-Up Day effort on Saturday, May 12, sponsored by the Eagle Ranch Association and the town of Eagle in cooperation with the Eagle Chamber. Volunteers are invited to create a team and spread out to clean parks, trails, walkways and roadsides.

To volunteer or for more information, call 970-306-2262 or email info@eaglechamber.co.

Gypsum

Gypsum residents can bring unwanted items to the Gypsum Sports Complex parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon for free disposal on Saturday, May 19. Workers stationed at the dumpsters will require proof of Gypsum residency.

Workers will dump all loads brought by qualified residents, provided they are in line by noon. Any vehicles that pull in line after noon will be directed to take the load to the Eagle County Landfill.

Items that can be taken to the dumpsters include appliances, television sets, bulk items, electronic devices, fixtures, furniture, tires (maximum of four), lawn debris (must be bagged/contained), carpet (must be in rolls no more than 5 feet in length and 2 feet in diameter) and landscape timbers (must be no longer than 3 feet in length).

Refrigerators will be accepted with proof of Freon removal. Residents must have a certificate or pay $5 to for Freon removal by Skyline Mechanical.

For seniors and residents with physical disabilities, the Gypsum staff also will provide curbside removal of waste items within the town limits. To schedule curbside removal that morning, contact Gypsum Town Hall at 970-524-7514 by 3 p.m. Friday, May 18.

Residents are also welcome to join the roadway clean-up effort. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Gypsum Sports Complex Baseball Field. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers will be treated to doughnuts and coffee before they are teamed up and dispersed through town. Gypsum encourages businesses and organizations to form their own teams and join in the effort. Following the clean-up, the town of Gypsum will provide lunch at the baseball field. Visit townofgypsum.com/community-cleanup-day-volunteer to sign up to help.