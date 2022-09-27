SSCV mountain bikers show up at ‘Showdown in the Boat’

SSCV mountain bike athletes pose after their races at the Colorado Mountain Bike League "Showdown in the Boat" on Saturday in Steamboat Springs.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail cycling team athletes (Vail Junior Cycling Team) continued to produce strong results in their high school cycling season at last Saturday’s Colorado Mountain Bike League race in Steamboat Springs. The “Showdown in the Boat” saw VSSA and SSCV cyclists take a first place overall team victory and six podiums as well as 13 top-10 placements across the Yampa conference competition.



The “Showdown in the Boat” was the third race of the Colorado Mountain Bike League series. The series contains four regular-season races which crescendo toward the state championship Oct. 22-23. The race course was a 5.8-mile loop with 750 feet of climbing per lap. Running clockwise and beginning at the Steamboat Springs Rodeo Grounds, the course finished at the base of Howelsen Hill. The next race is the Haymaker Classic in Eagle on Oct. 8-9, 2022.

“The younger riders really stepped up in this race,” said Marshall Troutner, SSCV head cycling coach.

“It was really great to see everyone as a team perform so well, produce such great results and work their hardest out there as they’ve been doing for every race. We’ve been seeing lots of improvement so far, and we’re just excited to show up to the Eagle race on our home-turf in a couple of weeks.”

Below are the overall podium results and the top-10 SSCV placements, along with overall podium team results.

Team results – Division 2

1. VSSA

2. Steamboat

3. Eagle Valley

Varsity girls

1. Addison Bair – Green Mountain

2. Ella Brown – Boulder

3. Alex Edquibel-Melanson – Boulder

7. Kyleena Lathram – SSCV

10. Stella Sanders – SSCV

Varsity boys:

1. Nicholas Konecny – Summit

2. Landen Stoval – SSCV

3. Aidan Haack – Steamboat

9. Reiner Schmidt – SSCV

10. Aiden Brown – SSCV

Junior varsity girls:

1. Mary McLarnon – Steamboat

2. Lucy Perkins – SSCV

3. Laila Waldron – Nederland

8. Cora Wilson – SSCV

Junior varsity boys:

1. Will Bentley – SSCV

2. Thayer Ask – Boulder

3. Eli Leavitt – Boulder

Sophomore girls:

1. Aila Harmala – Summit

2. Ella Easton – Boulder

3. Nora Harrison – Estes Park

Sophomore boys:

1. Tyler Goodson – Boulder

2. Kalen Brown – Boulder

3. Mason Wescott – Summit

Freshman girls:

1. Eva Minotto – Steamboat

2. Anna Rhodes – Steamboat

3. Katherine McDonald – SSCV

7. Vespera Steiner – SSCV

Freshman boys:

1 – Alex Current – SSCV

2 – Eric Asselin – SSCV

3 – Nathan Riemer – Monarch

10 – Bode Cobb – SSCV