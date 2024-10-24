Summit County fire has ‘minimal growth’ overnight but smoke impacts to I-70 expected to continue

A small wildfire sparked Wednesday, Oct. 23, jut off Interstate 70 near Frisco. Firefighters have been battling flames in fallen aspen and shrubs.

The Meadow Creek Fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 23, near Frisco and Interstate 70 had “minimal growth” overnight, growing to about 1.5 acres, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

The small wildfire is burning in grass, sage and aspen understory about a quarter mile from the interstate, White River National Forest public affairs officer David Boyd said Thursday morning, Oct. 24. It was first reported Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., when a plume of smoke billowed up over I-70 near Exit 203 to the Frisco commercial center.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward growth of the fire by dusk Wednesday, Boyd said. Fire activity diminished overnight, with the fire growing only one-fifth of an acre, he said. Frost reportedly helped hold the line as crews monitored the fire overnight.

On Thursday morning, crews encountered falling burning trees – which firefighters call “snags” – and spent time removing other trees that could pose a hazard to responders, Boyd said.

Crews will continue to build and strengthen the fireline throughout the day Thursday, Boyd said. Because the fire is just off the interstate, firefighters plan to do what is called a “hose lay,” and run hoses attached to fire engines to douse the fire with water, he said.

“If you have something that is way off remote, you couldn’t do that,” Boyd said. “Since this is relatively accessible they can do that. It’s a big help because they can use more water that way.”

Drivers on I-70 should expect smoke impacts to continue throughout the day Thursday and into the night and are advised to slow down when passing through the area, Boyd said. The North Tenmile Creek trailhead and the Meadow Creek trailheads remain closed.

Smoke billows from the woods near Meadow Creek trailhead outside of Frisco on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. First responders are stressing that fire danger is very high and that Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place across the county. Matt Hutcheson/Summit Daily News

No developed areas are immediately at risk, and no evacuations are anticipated at this time, according to wildfire officials. The fire is believed to be human-caused but its origins remain under investigation.

The wildfire sparked as the fire danger in Summit County is at very high and amid Stage 1 fire restrictions. The restrictions mean that open fires are not allowed except in permanent fire rings at designated campgrounds (not rock rings at dispersed sites) or with a valid backyard campfire permit from a local fire district.

