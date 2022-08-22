Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA

Stilted performers greet kids during the annual Avon Salute to the USA on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Avon. This was the 36th year of the Avon event.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Archive

Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend.

In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet .

For this year’s event Avon — in line with many other neighboring mountain communities — opted for a drone and laser show due to the projected wildfire danger. However, many other elements of the event — vendors, live music, children’s activities, food, beverage and more — remained intact for those who did attend the event.

The report, prepared by Danita Dempsey, the town’s culture, arts and special events manager, details the results of a survey conducted in person by Intercept Insights at this year’s event to gauge who attended, what was working, what could be improved and more.

The survey — of which 125 were completed — reported that 73% of attendees came to Avon specifically for the event, with 62% having attended previously. The same percentage — 73% — reported being from Colorado, with out-of-state attendees coming from Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Utah, North Carolina and more.

And of the local Eagle County attendees — which comprised 54% — 27% reported being from Avon, 23% from Edwards, 16% from Vail, 13% from EagleVail, 10% from Gypsum and 4% from Eagle.

Financial impact

Overall, the report holds that the event generated a gross of $36,100, which was $12,500 less than the projected revenue.

“The decrease in revenue is directly correlated to the presenting sponsor backing out when fireworks were not happening,” it reads.

Still, revenue from alcohol sales was “near identical” to last year’s sales, even as the units sold increased by 47% from 2021. The report holds that 5,713 units were sold this year and 3,856 units were sold in 2021.

Vendor sales — from the 15 vendors at the event — were up from $4,600 in 2021 to $8,100 this year. Last year, there were 10 vendors, but the report notes that due to long lines and wait times, the event could use five to eight more vendors to accommodate the crowds.

There were some budgetary cost savings as well, with the actual spend for the event coming in at $28,752 less than what was budgeted.

Additionally, Intercept’s survey emphasized the further economic impact by way of lodging. The survey results estimated that, on average, guests stayed 5.5 nights in paid lodging, with an estimated 4,113 room nights generated in town at an average of $430 a night. This was based on data that 67% of attendees reported staying in paid lodging in Avon.

Fireworks, more music

While overall the event was reportedly a success — with 83% of those surveyed reporting they were very or extremely likely to return in future years with the event — there were some areas for improvement.

The report states that the most common responses for areas of improvement were: having fireworks, more kids’ activities and more or better music; with additional suggestions for enhancing the event being “better, more or different types of music,” as well as more food and beverage options and lower music volume.

While the report doesn’t mention the drone and laser show specifically, Council member Lindsay Hardy had previously stated at the July 26 Town Council meeting that she heard a lot of complaints about the show.

“Everything was great, except, I’ll be honest the lasers were not what people were hoping for and expecting and I’ve heard a lot of complaints about it. I think when it comes to next year, we really have to think it out because it really looked like something from the ’90s,” Hardy said. “It was really kind of weird. There’s always next year; nothing will ever be as incredible as the fireworks.”

Vail, which held a similar show in lieu of fireworks for its America Days celebration, heard similar complaints about whether its show was the right replacement for fireworks.

Regardless, the report holds a number of ideas for future Salute events including more food and art activations, a possible Blue Angels or Air Force flyover and much more as a way to continue building and evolving the town’s signature event.

“Overall, the event ran very smoothly with all departments working together to create a seamless guest experience,” Dempsey wrote in her report.