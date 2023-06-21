Tesla’s Gypsum center set to open soon, differs slightly from others built in recent years

Tesla's new sales, service and delivery center is set to open in the coming months in Gypsum.

Jon Hardy/Courtesy photo

Tesla’s new sales, service and delivery center is set to open in Gypsum in the coming months, a developer on the project has confirmed.

Jon Hardy with Game Creek Holdings, the developer of the building, said Tesla plans to open in July or August.

“We’re completely finished with the building,” Hardy said on Tuesday. “Tesla is in the process of hiring, staffing and stocking the facility.”

Game Creek Holdings has developed projects for Tesla across the country from Georgia to Arizona, and has issued the company a long-term lease on the Gypsum project.

Vail skiers in Texas or Tennessee or any of the other places where the company has developed projects for Tesla may have noticed the name, Game Creek Holdings, and thought of Vail’s Game Creek Bowl. But if those Vail visitors dismissed the name as unrelated, they would be in error, Hardy said.

“We’re Vail people, we have been for 30 years,” Hardy said. “That’s part of the reason we named our company that.”

Game Creek Holdings is based out of Denver, and Hardy said while the company would normally sell a project like this upon completion, they deduced to keep this property and lease it to Tesla.

“Because this is in our backyard, we’re going to hold it long-term,” Hardy said. “We’ll be the landlord there for a long, long time.”

Gypsum Town Planner Lana Bryce said last week that she has visited the building and the town is getting ready to issue a certificate of occupancy.

“I did a walkthrough, they were really close,” she said.

Hardy said a final hurdle will come in staffing the new, 35,349-square-foot sales, service and delivery center, located at 550 Plane Street. Tesla is expected to hire about local 40 workers in Gypsum; the company is currently looking to fill jobs in sales and customer support, vehicle service, and supply chain management.

A parts advisor position currently advertised as open says parts advisors play an important role in service operations, “offering fundamental support to both technicians and customers in our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit tesla.com/careers and narrow the search field to North America, United States, Colorado, Gypsum.