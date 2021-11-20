Thanksgiving to-go specials: get them before they go

A number of restaurants in the valley are offering fully prepared Thanksgiving feasts that you can order ahead of time and pick up to serve fresh on Thursday.

Thanksgiving is the ultimate holiday for food indulgence (or, let’s face it, over-indulgence), but for some the idea of spending all day in the kitchen is cause for a ruined appetite. If you look forward to the eating more than the preparing, there are a number of restaurants in the valley that are offering fully prepared Thanksgiving feasts that you can order ahead of time and pick up to serve fresh on Thursday.

While the options are plentiful, many of the restaurants featured below are already close to receiving their maximum amount of orders, so if you are hoping to enjoy a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner place your order today.

Thanksgiving to-go specials in Vail Valley

Moe’s Original BBQ is offering Thanksgiving-sized portions of smoked turkey breast, ham, cornbread dressing, mac n’ cheese, sweet potato casserole, homemade cranberry sauce and more on their holiday menu that allows customers to mix, match and go heavy on their favorites. Don’t forget the giblet gravy. Orders can be placed by phone, online or in-person at both valley locations and all orders must be picked up by 3pm on Nov 24. Availability is limited as of time of publication, so swift action is recommended. For more information, visit moesoriginalbbq.com.

Roundabout Grill in Eagle’s complete Thanksgiving dinner sold out quick, and with good reason. The $130 deal included a smoked 12-14lb whole bird, accompanied by mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, homemade cranberry sauce, sweet potato pie and dinner rolls with butter that feeds six people. Owner Stephen Bullock says a similar deal will be available next month for Christmas.

Foods of Vail in Avon is offering whole cooked, hormone-free natural turkeys in basting bags with homemade gravy, cranberry pear sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans with almonds, rolls or honey wheat bread, choice of dressing (traditional, cornbread or apple raisin) and choice of two pies (pumpkin crumb, apple pie pecan) that feeds eight to 10 people for $435 plus tax. There are options to add additional people to the menu, and customers can make their dinners even more decadent with their à la carte menu, with brown sugar glazed ham, ambrosia fruit salad, scalloped oysters and more. For more information visit foodsofvail.com.

Get appetizers, main courses, side dishes and desserts pre-packaged and ready to serve.

Maya at the Westin Riverfront is offering a full Thanksgiving dinner to-go, featuring a Caesar salad with herbed croutons, Grana Padano cheese and house made dressing, oven-roasted turkey breast and confit dark turkey meat with turkey gravy, honey-roasted ham, cranberry and citrus sauce, roasted garlic-whipped potatoes, sautéed green beans and dinner rolls. Maya’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go is priced at $45 per adult and $18 per child, and for $25 you can add a savory apple, pumpkin or pecan pie. There is also a s’mores kit available for $15. Orders must be placed by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24 for pick up on Thursday, Nov. 25 between 1 – 8 p.m., with re-heating instructions included. There is an additional $35 packaging fee. To order, call (970) 790-5500.

La Tour in Vail Village is offering a three-course holiday menu that can be enjoyed at the restaurant or taken to-go to indulge at home. As one would expect from the sophisticated French bistro, La Tour describes their Thanksgiving meal as, “kind of like all goodness your grandmother used to make, but with a contemporary, fine-dining flair.” The appetizer course is butternut squash soup with bruléed marshmallows, followed by a main course of roast turkey, fennel & sausage stuffing, potato purée, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and giblet gravy. Finish the meal off with a pecan pie tartlette complimented with pumpkin ice cream and cinnamon crème anglaise. The full three-course meal is available for $49 per person, or courses can be purchased à la carte at $12 for appetizer, $25 for main course and $12 for dessert. Orders must be placed by the end of the day on Nov. 23. To order, call 970-476-4403.

La Tour is serving a butternut squash soup with bruleéed marshmallows as a first course.

Flame at Four Seasons is offering a Turkey To Go meal for four to six guests. It includes a whole roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing studded with chestnuts, apple, dried fruit and thyme, accompanied by a classic giblet gravy and cranberry sauce. Side dishes include whipped Yukon potatoes with garlic confit, crispy Brussels sprouts with pancetta and maple glaze, green bean and wild mushroom casserole with crispy onions, and baked sweet potatoes with caramelized onions, pecans and marshmallow. The meal will also include a baby iceberg salad, maple-roasted fall pumpkin salad, ancient grains salad and shrimp cocktail. And no Thanksgiving is complete without pie – choose apple, pumpkin or pecan. The full meal feeds four to six people for $350, plus and 18% service charge. Orders must be placed by Nov. 24 to be picked up on Nov. 25.