The Vail Marriott Mountain Resort is now The Hythe after a $40 million renovation

The renovation includes a fully remodeled lobby, featuring a fireplace, seating area and bar stocked by local distillery 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits.

The Hythe/Courtesy Photo

The Hythe, a new Luxury Collection Resort from Marriott International, officially opened to the public this month following a $40 million renovation. The Hythe features a fully remodeled lobby, four new cuisine and beverage concepts, a redesigned outdoor area and 344 renovated rooms.

The Marriott has had a presence in the valley since the 1980s, and with the ever increasing popularity and reputation that Vail has garnered over the years, it was a natural location for the Luxury Collection renovation.

“With over 5,200 acres of world-renowned terrain, Vail, Colorado has become one of the most popular mountain resort communities in North America,” said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Luxury Collection. “We are proud to announce the opening of the resort as the only Luxury Collection alpine resort in this iconic destination.”

Designing a mountain haven

Those who are familiar with the previous iteration of the space, when the building was a Vail Marriott Mountain Resort, will find themselves in a completely new atmosphere when they step through the doors of The Hythe. The name “Hythe” is derived from the Old English word for “haven”, and the interior is designed to encourage relaxation and recovery after a day spent on the mountain.

The remodeled lobby is encased in dark wood paneling that instantly conjures the sense of being in a mountain lodge. Stepping in from the cold outdoors, guests are greeted by a warm fire surrounded by cozy lounge seating, each piece custom-made for the space and echoing the natural tones of the lobby with inviting leather, wood and faux-fur surfaces.

If the fire isn’t enough to warm you, local distillery 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits has partnered with The Hythe to serve their signature spirits and cocktails at the 10th Mountain lobby bar overlooking the lounge area. The distillery and the resort are also collaborating on production through a barrel exchange. Barrels will be used to store maple syrup at the resort restaurant, and then will be returned to 10th Mountain to age the whiskey in.

Local distillery 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits has partnered with The Hythe to serve their signature spirits and cocktails at the lobby bar.

The Hythe/Courtesy Photo

The reception desks are now located in a section to the left of the lobby, keeping the leisurely, communal feel of the lounge area separate from the guest inquiries and check-in processes. The new reception area has soft lighting throughout, faux-fur wall decor and a crackling fireplace to maintain the atmosphere of an alpine haven as guests are settling in after their travels.

The 344 guest rooms were the first aspect of the hotel to be renovated in 2018, kicking off the hotel’s transformation into The Hythe. Carrying over the same warm, wood tones and leather accents from the lobby, the rooms create a soothing lodge atmosphere that in many cases is complimented by a window view and porch overlooking Vail Mountain.

Celebrating local history

While the design of The Hythe is intended to stimulate rest and relaxation, it is also a celebration of Vail’s history, particularly the contributions of Vail Ski Resort founders and 10th Mountain Division veterans Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton. Moving into the back part of the lobby, the seating areas are surrounded by memorabilia from the 1960s, when Vail was first incorporated as a town and established as a ski resort. Guests can pull out books, maps, photos and other historical information from bookshelves to better acquaint themselves with the history of the valley.

A large mural in the lobby shows an image of Vail mountain, stylized to include the notes and markings that Seibert and Eaton made when planning out the resort.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

The art and photographs throughout the hotel also allow guests to connect with the origins of Vail as a ski resort. A large mural in the lobby shows an image of Vail mountain, stylized to include the notes and markings that Seibert and Eaton made when planning out the resort. The wall in front of the elevators is covered in black and white photos from 10th Mountain Division training and Vail’s early years, framed with descriptions and dates. It even includes a section of documents that detail the 10th Mountain Division’s deployment and timeline in World War II, following their movement from 1941 to 1945.

The Hythe also provides gallery space to promote present-day local artists, which they plan to show on a three-month rotation. Currently, Rocky Mountain native Topher Straus’ colorful depictions of mountain scenes are on display and on sale in the gallery hall.

Food and experiences

In addition to the aesthetic makeover, the renovation also includes three new culinary concepts. Guests looking to fuel up for a day on the slopes can visit Mountain Ration, the property’s grab-and-go eatery inspired by the 10th Mountain Division M-ration issued during winter combat or alpine training. Mountain Ration also features a complimentary hot chocolate and s’mores refuel station, and offers pre-packaged “rations” that guests can bring onto the mountain to fuel their activities throughout the day.

The Revel Lounge bar area.

The Hythe/Courtesy Photo

Upstairs, overlooking the lobby, is the Revel Lounge bar area and Margie’s Haas restaurant. The cozy leather lounge seating invites guests to linger in conversation over expertly crafted house cocktails, before moving into the elegant site of The Hythe’s farm-to-table dinner concept, Margie’s Haas.

The restaurant name is a tribute to local Margie Haas, who provided home-cooked meals to 10th Mountain Division Troopers stationed in the valley during the war. The menu, crafted by Executive Chef Patrick Dahms, channels inspiration from Dahms’ European heritage and his 35 years of experience in alpine cuisine. In designing the menu, Dahms said that he focused on the cuisine of Northern Italy, which is the region where the 10th Mountain Division was stationed when the war finally came to an end. Guests can start their meal by sending a melting wheel of Raclette cheese to their table, and the modern alpine creations only go up from there.

Margie’s Haas restaurant is a tribute to local Margie Haas, who provided home-cooked meals to 10th Mountain Division Troopers stationed in the valley during the war.

The Hythe/Courtesy Photo

Mountain life is all about activity, and The Hythe offers “Personal Adventure Stewards” that will help guests plan the ultimate Vail Valley itinerary. The newly renovated outdoor space features plentiful seating and cabanas around the pool and hot tub, as well as multiple fireplaces for warming toes and sipping hot cocoa with friends and family.

Guests also have access to world-class spa and recovery-focused wellness offerings from the signature Well & Being Spa. The spa offers an extensive menu of massages, facials, body treatments and beauty services that incorporate local and alpine ingredients, and features Vail’s only Himalayan salt lounge, proven to provide anxiety relief, improved circulation, bone health and other benefits.

The Hythe has 344 rooms, including 22 suites and 16 residences, available for booking just in time for the winter season. For booking and more information, visit thehythevail.com .