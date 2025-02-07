The Youth Closet & Toy Chest in EagleVail is hosting a diaper drive to help LA fire relief

The Youth Closet and Toy Chest in EagleVail are running a diaper drive to aid victims of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Courtesy photo

The Youth Closet & Toy Chest, a nonprofit located in EagleVail, will host a diaper drive to help families impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Youth Closet will accept donations of new, packaged diapers of all sizes at the store location at 10800 U.S. Highway 6 in EagleVail through Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. The store is open Saturday, Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All donations will be shipped directly to aid organizations in Los Angeles that are helping with wildfire relief efforts.

If you would like to help financially, monetary donations are needed to help pay for the shipping and operations of the Youth Closet Diaper Drive. Donations can be made at youthclosettoychest.square.site . This effort is in partnership with Wishes the Toy Store, which graciously donated brand-new youth clothing that will also be shipped to wildfire relief organizations.