Theodore Roosevelt’s enduring legacy of shaping the White River National Forest and modern land management

Trappers Lake in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area, which is in the White River National Forest.

The White River National Forest, a sprawling expanse of peaks, valleys, and rivers nestled within the Colorado Rockies, stands as a living testament to the conservation vision of President Theodore Roosevelt. On this Presidents’ Day, let’s take a look at Roosevelt’s deep-rooted connection to this landscape and how his pioneering policies in land management continue to resonate today, shaping how we interact with and protect our natural resources.

The White River National Forest was first established as federal land in 1891, in the form of the White River Plateau Timberland Reserve. The reserve encompassed 1,198,080 acres of land, including much of the Flat Tops area.

Shortly after assuming the presidency in 1901, Roosevelt visited the area on a mountain lion-hunting trip. He was inspired by the rugged beauty and wildlife of the region. While camped near Keystone Ranch, Roosevelt wrote in his journal, “It is high, dry country, wild and broken in character, the hills and low mountains rising in sheer slopes and riven by deeply cut and gloomy gorges and ravines.”

Birth of a National Forest

Recognizing both the ecological significance and recreational potential of the White River area, in 1902 Roosevelt renamed the area to White River Forest Preserve. This act reduced the overall protected acreage, but allowed for a broader mission, managing forage and water in addition to timber. In 1905, with the establishment of the National Forest, the White River National Forest was officially established. Expanded over the years, it now encompasses 2.3 million acres of public lands.

Roosevelt’s Mark on the White River

Roosevelt’s conservation principles found tangible expression in the White River National Forest. He supported the development of infrastructure, such as roads and trails, to enhance public access while minimizing ecological disturbance. He championed the concept of “wise use,” advocating for a balanced approach that allowed for responsible resource extraction while safeguarding the long-term health of ecosystems. He also implemented grazing regulations to prevent overgrazing and protect sensitive riparian habitats. These measures reflected his belief that conservation and responsible use could coexist.

Beyond Roosevelt’s Wildest Dreams

As the popularity of the National Forest grew, so did the need for additional protected areas. Championing this idea was Arthur Carhart, a landscape architect for the Forest Service.

He was sent to the area surrounding Trappers Lake to scout potential development opportunities but was similarly inspired by the remote beauty of the Flat Tops. He championed setting aside the land as a wilderness area.

“There are a number of places with scenic values of such great worth that they are rightfully the property of all people.” Carhart said. “They should be preserved for all time for all people of the nation and the world. Trappers Lake is unquestionably a candidate for that classification.”

The White River received its first special designation in 1932, creating the Flat Tops Primitive Area. Later, Carhart’s ideas became the basis for the 1964 Wilderness Act, and Trappers Lake remains known as the “Cradle of Wilderness.” Today, White River National Forest includes eight wilderness areas, including Eagles Nest, Hunter-Fryingpan, Maroon Bells, and Holy Cross.

Challenges and opportunities

While the specific challenges facing land managers today may differ from those of Roosevelt’s era, his commitment to conservation and responsible stewardship remains as relevant as ever.

Climate change, biodiversity loss, and increasing recreational pressures all pose significant threats to the White River National Forest and other public lands. Remember, while visiting follow Leave No Trace principles, Know Before you Go, and help enjoy our public lands for generations to come.

Seth Bretta is a naturalist at Walking Mountains Science Center. He has been recreating in White River National Forest his whole life and especially enjoys the Deep Lake region.