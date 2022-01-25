Through the Lens series returns at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail

The Colorado Snowsports Musem is kicking off its Through the Lens series on Wednesday with Matt Renoux of 9News talking about the Beijing Olympics. The museum houses many Olympic artifacts and even has a sneak peek of the competition uniforms from Spyder on display.

Colorado Snowsports Museum/Courtesy Photo

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is bringing back its popular Through the Lens series, which gives you an in-depth look at topics surrounding the snowsports industry. Matt Renoux of 9News will give a talk called “Who and What to Watch in Beijing” on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum provides a perfect backdrop for an Olympic Games talk due to its vast amount of artifacts from the Olympics.

“One of the most popular items we have is the 1924 Opening Ceremonies jacket. It’s almost 100 years old” said Jen Mason, the executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

Renoux will guide attendees through the vast amount of local and regional athletes as well as known standouts on the world-wide stage. Renoux has covered six Olympic Games in person during his career. “And what I’ll call a ”half” of an Olympics. We went to Tokyo in 2019 to get all sorts of stories on culture and other topics as previews, but then we didn’t get to go once the 2020 Olympics were actually held in 2021 due to COVID-19,“ Renoux said.

Like most media, Renoux will not be able to report from the Olympic Games in person but will still be working around the clock to cover the event.

“Between the time change, working the morning, afternoon and nightly 9News shows, it’s going to be just as busy as if we were there,” Renoux said.

Local watch parties will be more important than ever since fans and family members are not able to attend the Winter Games in Beijing.

“It used to be that the families were all up in the stands at the event, but now we are going to try to cover as many watch parties that we can to share reactions of parents, siblings and friends,” Renoux said.

Renoux has spent years covering the athletes participating in the mountain sports but also has met quite a few athletes who have trained at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“We’ll talk about mountain town athletes like Red Gerard, Taylor Gold, Mikaela, of course, as well as figure skaters like Mariah Bell, who, at 25 years old, will be the oldest U.S. womens singles skater since the 1928 Olympics,” Renoux said.

Come early on Wednesday and brush up on Olympic trivia by visiting the all-digital, interactive wall that takes you deep into history of the Olympics. View Billy Kidd’s helmet, Heidi Kloser’s opening ceremonies uniform and the torch that came through Vail leading up to the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics carried by Vail’s Cindy Nelson.

The Through the Lens series is being presented virtually and in person at the Colorado Snowsports Museum, located on the top level of the Vail Village parking structure. Tickets are $20 for Colorado Snowsports Museum Members and $25 for non-members. Events start at 5:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at SnowsportsMuseum.org .

Schedule: