Time machine: 30 years ago, a World Cup downhill on International in Vail

Austria'a Ulrike Maier clears a gate during a training run in Vail at the December, 1992 World Cup in this Vail Trail photo from T.J. Sokol.

30 years ago

Dec. 12-13, 1992

The women’s World Cup circuit came to Vail for a pair of races on Vail Mountain’s International course, which was 8,601 feet long with a vertical drop of 2,187 vertical feet.

The International course was comprised of portions of the Ledges, Columbine and International trails. A downhill took place on Saturday and there was a super-G on Sunday.

The downhill start house was located on top of the Ledges trail at 10,387 feet, and the course ended at the base of the mountain at 8,200 feet, where Vail’s “Mountain Plaza” building is today.

40 years ago

Dec. 10, 1982

The town of Vail and the town of St. Moritz, Switzerland, completed their sister-city partnership, the Vail Trail reported.

Hans Peter Danuser, managing director of the St. Moritz Tourism Office, visited Vail to hoist St. Moritz’s flag, accept a town of Vail flag to be flown in St. Moritz, and meet with local civic and community leaders, the Vail Trail reported.

Danuser shared information about St. Moritz’s long history dating back to the 12th century, and told Vail residents about the gems of the area, including a hot springs in the St. Moritz area which had been known by humans for 3,000 years.

Danuser said St. Moritz considers Vail to be the No. 1 ski resort in North America.

“Though Vail’s 20 years of existence are short compared with the history of St. Moritz, Danuser said he believes there are strong resemblences between the two towns,” the Vail Trail reported. “Danuser also gave good marks to Vail’s attempt to achieve a European flavor by copying Bavarian architecture, though Vail has sometimes been the butt of jokes from other resorts for that very thing. Asked for a European’s reaction to Vail’s attempt to look European, Danuser said, ‘It’s the same impression. I feel right at home. I don’t know of any other American resort with the European style and charm … it’s one of the reasons we picked Vail for our sister city.’”

Bob Gagne, left, and Pete Seibert in the Golden Peak area during the second annual Vail Invitational ski race on Dec. 11, 1972.

50 years ago

Dec. 11, 1972

The second annual Vail Invitational took place on Vail’s Golden Peak race course. The event attracted 92 participants from 23 teams. Doug McLaughlin hosted an awards party at his home.

The top team was Louie Pintkowski, Dick Peterson, Larry Seminole and Lee Dorothy; second place was Will Miller, Bill Duddy, Byron Brown and Gary Kehl. Third place was Pete Seibert, Tim Garton, Steve Meyer and Heather Slifer.

The fastest racer on the day was Ludwig Kurz, followed by Pepi Gramshammer and Dave Gorsuch.

60 years ago

Dec. 12, 1962

Peter Seibert informed the Eagle Valley Enterprise that Vail Associates, Ltd. has invited Eagle County residents to ride the new Vail Mountain gondola for free during opening weekend, Dec. 15-16, 1962.

“Motorists traveling Highway 6 over Loveland and Vail Passes have seen before their eyes one town disappear and another come to being in a matter of months,” the Enterprise reported. “They have seen Dillon wiped out and picturesque Vail Village spring to life along a mountain road … Unless one has seen the Village, he cannot conceive the growth and accomplishments which have taken place.”