Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum

From left, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan, former President Gerald Ford, David Brinkley and George Will engage in a discussion for "This Week" on ABC at the inaugural AEI World Forum in Vail.

Vail Daily archive

5 years ago

August 19, 2017

The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems.

“At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”

10 years ago

August 19, 2012

Vail Resorts and the Vail Valley Partnership touted the potential for Epic Discovery, a new activity park proposed for the top of Vail Mountain.

“Vail Resorts said summer traffic could increase threefold at the announcement,” the Vail Daily reported. “If all goes well and the projects bring in the business and revenue that Vail Resorts is projecting, Vail’s offseason could be a thing of the past.”

20 years ago

August 16, 2002

Denver Water proposed partnering with Vail Resorts in a $700,000 cloud seeding program, the Vail Trail reported.

“Vail, of course, has been seeding clouds for years, and resort officials have said the practice can boost snowfall by 15 percent,” the Vail Trail reported. “Under the Denver Water proposal, a Durango-based cloud-seeding expert would set up additional stations that could be turned on when moisture-laden clouds pass overhead. Denver Water chief Chips Barry says his agency has had preliminary contacts with several ski resorts, and officials with Vail Resorts, Copper Mountain and Winter Park confirm that they will meet with Denver Water before the end of the months to explore the idea further.”

30 years ago

August 14-20, 1992

A Boulder group visited the Western Slope to present a program about its mission to reintroduce wolves into Western states.

“The group, Sinapu, which means ‘wolves’ in Ute, wants people to understand that wolves have no record of killing humans, but neither are they Kevin Kostner’s best friend,” the Vail Trail reported. “The Aspen Times reported that those in attendance once had mixed feelings about restoring wolves to the Snowmass-Maroon Bells Wilderness Area. ‘If a wilderness area isn’t wild, then why call it a wilderness area?’ asked one man, who likened the area’s mountains to Disneyland. ‘It’s just woods without wilderness.’ Others weren’t so sure reintroducing wolves is the best thing to do. But Sinapu representatives are sure wolves will be back in Colorado by the year 2000.”

40 years ago

August 13-15, 1982

Former President Gerald Ford called together politicians and business leaders in Vail for the American Enterprise Institute’s inaugural World Forum event.

The event featured former British Prime Minister James Callaghan, former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, and Rep. Richard Cheney of Wyoming.

“Ford said the success of the World Forum’s first meeting means a second World Forum is assured in Vail next year,” the Vail Trail reported.

50 years ago

August 18, 1972

The Vail Police Department received reports of the thefts of at least six bicycles in the Vail area over the weekend.

“Vail Police Chief Mike DiMiceli said the thefts appear to be related, though the department has little evidence to go on and no suspects,” the Vail Trail reported. “Last weekend’s thefts raised to 19 the number of bicycles stolen in Vail this year. DiMiceli said 13 of those were 10-speeds. All the bicycles stolen this week were 10-speeds and top-flight models. None had been registered with the Vail Police Department. Most bike owners reported that their bikes had been locked at the time they were stolen … The chief said that police will encourage registration by attaching notices to unregistered bicycles and by stopping bicyclists without registration. Bikes may be registered at the Vail Police Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Owners should bring their bikes to the station to accomplish registration.”