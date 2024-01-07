Time Machine: 40 years ago, new report details rockfall danger in Vail

An East Vail resident and her dog inspect a boulder that crashed into their building.

Vail Daily archive/Vail Trail

30 years ago

Jan. 7, 1994

Sport Goofy made his final appearance at Golden Peak, the Vail Trail reported. The Disney character who doubled as a Vail mascot “will rejoin Mickey and the rest of the Disney gang at Disneyland after a seven-year stay entertaining kids and adults at Vail and Beaver Creek,” the Trail reported.

40 years ago

Jan. 13, 1984

Rock falls like the one that happened in May of 1983, sending boulders crashing into several East Vail homes, are likely to happen every one to three years, the Vail Town Council revealed in a special report.

“The Booth Creek Rock Fall Hazard Study, completed recently by the Colorado Geological Survey, paints a grim picture for owners of the 20 or so developed lots below the towering cliffs at Booth Creek,” the Vail Trail reported.

Even small stones dislodged by deer and bighorn sheep “may trigger larger, precariously perched boulders to fall from the cliffs,” the report said. “As some of the slabs or boulders continue to tilt farther out from the cliff face, ground motion resulting from thunder, sonic booms, or minor earthquakes could also dislodge boulders and trigger rock falls.”

50 years ago

Jan. 11, 1974

A dog control committee was formed following the passage of a dog control resolution by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The county dog pound, a facility required by the resolution, was slated to be located in the Eagle-Vail Commercial Service Center.

In Vail, a new leash law was passed, setting forth provisions for licensing and vaccinations for dogs, impounding and quarantine of dogs, disposition of unclaimed or infected dogs, destruction of rabid dogs, and muzzling, confinement, and disturbance regulations.

Violation fines were set at $5 for the first conviction, $l5 for the second conviction, and $25 for the third conviction.

“Maximum punishment for violation of the ordinance, in accordance with the state laws, is imprisonment for not more than 90 days or $3OO fine or both,” the Vail Trail reported. “Dog owners, take note. Leashes are required for all dogs in the village and Lions Head beginning Wednesday, Jan. 16.”

60 years ago

Jan. 9, 1964

The International Professional Ski Racers Association began the pro race circuit with the North American Championship Races on Vail Mountain, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“It was first major professional event of 1964, and the second-highest purse of a record prize money year for the skiing pros,” the Enterprise reported. “To be held on Giant Steps course, a few yards from Vail Lodge and gondola terminal, the events are expected to draw ski buffs from throughout Colorado.”

Vail Mountain charged admission for spectators on the race courses — $2 for adults and $1 for children under 14.

The races, a dual slalom and a downhill offered a $6,500 purse for the competing pros with potential top money of $2,100 for the winner of downhill, slalom and combined prizes.

“Picked as favorite to win on his home grounds is Vail racing pro, Pepi Gramshammer, 31 year old Austrian native and one of the three consistent money winners on the pro circuit,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “Gramshammier’s toughest competition will come from Frenchman Adrien Duvillard, last year’s pro champ and the two Austrian ski aces Ernst Hinterseer and Anderl Molterer, now training at Aspen.”

70 years ago

Jan. 7, 1954

The body of Burns resident Andrew McCall was found in the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge Louisiana.

The body was found “under mysterious circumstances,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported, as McCall was found partially submerged but his death “was not due to drowning, as no water was in the lungs.”

“McCall, who had lived in the Burns vicinity for the past 15 or 20 years, and who had been foreman on the Benton Land and Livestock Ranch for the past 8 years, left there October 1, presumably for Craig,” the Enterprise reported. “He was next heard of in Phoenix, where he stopped at the home of Harry Benton’s daughter, Mrs. Cecil Miller.”

In December, Eagle County officials had been contacted about a Colorado car found abandoned in Baton Rouge, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“The license number and car description proved the car belonged to Mr. McCall,” the Enterprise reported. “Eagle County was notified last week that the body of a man was found partially submerged in the Mississippi about six miles from where the car had been parked. The body was badly decomposed, but fully clothed. Identification was established through checking fingerprints with fingerprints on the Burns’ man’s Army record.”