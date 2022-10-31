Time machine: 40 years ago, Saab ad features Vail and Aspen police in friendly rivalry

This advertisement from Saab which ran in newspapers across the country was also featured in the Vail Trail in November of 1982, with a few interesting details revealed in a story which accompanied the ad.

Vail Daily archive

5 years ago

Nov. 2, 2017

Dylan Roberts was selected to serve in House District 26, the Vail Daily announced, running a column from Roberts. Roberts was chosen to fill the Colorado House District 26 seat vacated by Diane Mitsch Bush, who resigned her seat to focus on her campaign for U.S. Congress.

“It will be the privilege of a lifetime to represent this district, which is composed of the county that raised me, as well as the county where I now live,” Roberts said.

20 years ago

Nov. 4, 2002

Falling rock caused a truck wreck that closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon for the second time in three days, the Vail Daily reported. A large boulder tumbled into the canyon on Halloween night, and when a truck ran over it, the vehicle veered out of control and rolled onto its side, causing the interstate to close. The driver was uninjured. A few days later, also in Glenwood Canyon, a large boulder landed in the middle of the westbound lanes and a truck hit it, causing the truck to fly out of the westbound lanes onto the eastbound lanes below. The driver was treated for a broken arm and abrasions.

30 years ago

Nov. 6, 1992

Democrat James Johnson became the first Black man elected to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners after defeating Republican Rod Slifer in an election the Vail Trail called “The upset of the decade.” Johnson received 5,287 votes, 362 more than Slifer.

Nearly everyone agreed it was an upset, the Vail Trail reported, with one outgoing commissioner speculating there was a “developer/Vail backlash against Rod.” Johnson said his only surprise was winning the McCoy-Bond area, where he received 36 votes and Slifer received 24.

Johnson attributed his success in McCoy to a school board meeting he attended two years earlier in which he protested the board’s decision to close schools in Red Cliff and McCoy. Johnson received 94 votes in Red Cliff while Slifer received 19.

40 years ago

Nov. 5, 1982

A Saab advertisement set to appear in the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Seattle Times and the Washington Post featured both the Vail and Aspen police departments as agencies that use Saab vehicles, the Vail Trail reported.

“In Aspen and Vail, ski conditions are usually terrific. Which means driving conditions aren’t,” the ad said. “So it’s not too surprising that police in both communities drive Saabs. In fact, nothing but.”

The Vail Trail reported that there are several things you can’t see by looking at the ad.

“First, you can’t see that the Saabs pictured are really the same car, with Vail and Aspen logos temporarily glued on either side. It isn’t actually a police car,” the Trail reported. “Second, you can’t see the photographs for the ad were taken in the parking lot of Don’s Diner in Maplewood, N.J., a couple of miles from Newark. Third, you can’t see that the snow in the photos is really about 50 pounds of shredded Styrofoam. And, fourth, you can’t see that the Aspen officer isn’t really an Aspen officer — the Saab people couldn’t get an Aspen officer to go to New Jersey (imagine that), and instead used an illustrator from Ally and Gargano Inc., the agency that produced the ad.”

50 years ago

Nov. 3, 1972

From the Vail Trail:

Vail Mountain began snowmaking for the 1972-73 season after receiving a fresh coat of natural snow.

More than 100 “Bighorn and Vail East” residents signed a petition asking the state not to put an interstate interchange near the Pitkin Creek drainage.

Readers were informed that the Straight Creek Tunnel, which would eliminate the need for Vail drivers to take Loveland Pass en route to Denver, was set to open in a few months.

The Vail Trail urged voters to vote “no” on Amendment No. 8, in which supporters asked voters for a “yes” vote stopping the Olympics from coming to Colorado in 1976.