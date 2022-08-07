Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development

A photo of a map of the proposed Grouse Mountain Ski Area, planned for the Minturn area but never realized.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

5 years ago

August 11, 2017

Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported.

“Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once the land is re-zoned, the company will seek out a developer for the project,” the Vail Daily reported. “Kenney Williams said starting depends largely on getting new zoning on the East Vail parcel, finding a developer, creating a plan and getting it approved. But, Rather said, the town will do what it can to speed the process along.”

20 years ago

August 9, 2017

Copper Mountain released its skier numbers for the 2001-02 season, showing it to be the resort’s best season on record with 1,005,000 skier visits.

“According to snowfall statistics reported by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Copper was one of the few ski areas in Colorado to receive anywhere near average snowfall last season,” the Vail Trail reported. “Copper joins just a handful of other Colorado ski areas that have registered more than 1 million skiers in a season, including Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone, Steamboat and Winter Park.”

50 years ago

August 11, 1972

The Eagle County Planning Commission lifted a moratorium on sewer taps for new developments in the Gore and Eagle Valleys, the Vail Trail reported.

“Developments whose Preliminary Plans were approved were: Grouse Mountain, King Arthur’s Court, Homestake Subdivision, Diamond Enterprises and Breakaway Condominiums,” the Vail Trail reported. “The Board discussed parking facilities with developer Fred Green concerning the Grouse Mountain Development just west of the new school area. Green stated there would someday be a ski lift out of the area, there would be parking facilities for at least 1500 cars. Forest Ranger Ed Browning, who had surveyed the preliminary plat suggested that upwards of 2800 cars could be accommodated.”

60 years ago

August 16, 1962

The Colorado Game and Fish Department announced it was likely to leave “a good sized house, which will be available to organizations as a meeting place at the lake” at Zurcher Lake, following the state’s acquisition of the lake after U.S. tax lien of $80,000 was put on the property, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

Previous owners of the lake included Anthony Snede and Otto Zurcher, who operated a mink farm at the property.

“With the present program of fish stocking, and ground improvements, the lake will, in time, be a great year-round recreation area and an asset to the county,” the Enterprise reported. “The Commission, meeting in Denver tomorrow, will decide on a new name for Zurchers, making title selection from names submitted.”

Zurcher’s Lake would later be renamed Sylvan Lake.

70 years ago

August 14, 1952

Arthur Carhart, who inspired the idea of wilderness protection in the United States, called the proposed Frying Pan-Arkansas transmountain diversion short-sighted, extravagant, and against the best interests of Colorado as a whole, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“To divert Western Slope water through projects costing hundreds of millions, to east of the Divide before we have an adequate appraisal of future uses in the natural river basins, may strangle the fullest development of some of Colorado’s most vital resources,” Carhart said.

80 years ago

August 14, 1942

A quarrel between two telegraph operators at the Orestod Cutoff railroad depot led to the serious shooting of one, with the wounded man battling for his life in a Glenwood hospital, and the other in jail, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

The cutoff area is located in the unincorporated community of Bond in northern Eagle County.

“The shooting was the outcome of an argument between J.E. West, 55, 3rd trick operator on the Cutoff, and Herbert Mariott, 2nd track operator,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “Following the argument, West left returning after a short while with a .38 calibre revolver, meeting Mariott outside the Orestod depot, where the argument was resumed and West shot his opponent through the right shoulder. The bullet pierced Mr . Mariott’s back, coming out on the lower right side. The wounded man was rushed to a Glenwood hospital, where throughout the night he battled for his life, with latest reports to the effect that he will live.”