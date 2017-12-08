Top to bottom terrain at Vail, access to Bachelor Gulch at Beaver Creek open Saturday, Dec. 9

EAGLE COUNTY — Vail Resorts this week announced an expansion of the skiable terrain at both Vail and Beaver Creek as of Saturday, Dec. 9.

At Vail, skiers can ride the Eagle Bahn Gondola to Eagles Nest. Runs are available back to both Lionshead and Vail villages.

The resort will open several key connector trails that allow guests to ski or snowboard back to Vail Village from the top of the west side of the mountain. These include Practice Parkway from Little Eagle to Cubs Way, Upper and Lower Village Catwalks to Lower Bear Tree and the Lionshead Catwalk to Lionshead.

With the expansion, Vail will offer beginner and intermediate skiing and snowboarding on 90 skiable acres. Skiers and snowboarders have access to the Eagle Bahn Gondola, as well as Born Free Express (No. 8) and Little Eagle lifts.

Beaver Creek Resort will begin operating the Bachelor Gulch Express Lift, with skiing and snowboarding on Upper Cabin Fever to Lower Gunders to Lower Sawbuck. There will not be skiing access between Bachelor Gulch and Beaver Creek Village. Mamie's Mountain Grill will also open for dining options from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Beaver Creek Resort will operate the following lifts with access to 147 acres of intermediate and beginner terrain: Centennial Express Lift, Buckaroo Express Gondola, Cinch Express Lift and Bachelor Gulch Express Lift.

For more information, go to http://www.vail.com or http://www.beavercreek.com.