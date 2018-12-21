Town of Avon piloting hail and ride service during the holidays

AVON — The town of Avon is piloting a free hail and ride service this holiday season.

Through Jan. 1, the Avon Comet will circulate around the Avon core looking for hails from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch for the blue comet flags and hail for a ride. The Avon Comet will circulate by Avon Station, Lake Street Station, Sheraton Station, Christie Lodge Station, ANB Bank Station (City Market), Loaded Joe's Station and back to the Avon Station every five minutes.

Other Avon Holiday Schedules

Town of Avon municipal offices will close at noon on Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Municipal offices will reopen on Wednesday. A similar closure will occur the following week during the New Year's holiday with most offices closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, and reopening on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The Avon Recreation Center will have reduced hours over the holidays, as follows:

Christmas Eve, Monday — Open: noon to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day, Tuesday — Closed

New Year's Eve, Monday, Dec. 31 — Open: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year's Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1 — Open: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Avon transit services will operate uninterrupted.