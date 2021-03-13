Town of Minturn seeks applicants for Planning Commission Board

The five-member (plus one alternate) Minturn Planning Commission Board is responsible for reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters.



The Town of Minturn is seeking members of the community to fill four vacancies on its Planning Commission Board. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 29. Applications can be found at http://www.minturn.org . Submit applications to: Town of Minturn, Attention Madison Harris, Planner 1, PO Box 309, Minturn, CO 81645 by mail; or in person at Town Hall, 302 Pine Street, Minturn, CO 81645; or email to planner1@minturn.org .

Applicants must have been a resident of Minturn for at least one year; maintain residency in the town through their term of office; and be registered to vote in the town. The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are currently held virtually due to COVID-19 and will resume in the council chambers when restrictions ease.

The five-member (plus one alternate) board is responsible for reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters. This board is also responsible for recommendations to the Minturn Town Council concerning variances, subdivisions and conditional use permits, and planned unit developments.

The terms of the Planning Commission appointments are two years, which will begin on April 1 and end on March 31, 2023. The Minturn Town Council will conduct interviews during its session on Wednesday, April 7, starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on requirements, contact Harris at planner1@minturn.org or 970-827-5645, ext. 2.