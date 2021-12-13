Trial of Vail man charged with felony assault, arson begins in Eagle County

This week, an Eagle County jury will hear the case of a Vail man charged with four felonies, seven misdemeanors and a sentence enhancer all stemming from a domestic disturbance call made late one November night last year.

Anthony Bana entered a not-guilty plea this summer on all 12 counts brought against him by the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in relation to what happened that night.

The charges include second degree assault with a deadly weapon (a class 4 felony), felony arson, felony menacing and possession of a controlled substance (a class four drug felony).

Bana also faces multiple misdemeanor charges including assault, two counts of false imprisonment, child abuse due to negligence, another menacing charge and two counts of harassment, according to charges brought by the District Attorney’s Office.

The final charge brought against Bana is a sentence enhancement charge used to upgrade the assault charge to felony status to be considered as a “violent crime” given the presence of a deadly weapon.

Bana’s case began on the night of Nov. 7, 2020, when Vail Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in Vail just after midnight. The responding officer had been called to the same address twice already that evening, first for an animal complaint and later for a noise complaint.

The last 911 caller told police that a man had been standing in the street “screaming obscenities and threats to kill someone,” according to the police report from that night.

After police conducted interviews with all parties involved, it was alleged that Bana became violent with the mother of his son after he had been drinking, according to the report. The woman stated that he had punched her, pushed her down, stomped on her and threw multiple items at her including a chair, a metal space heater, a portable fan and an electric shaver.

The woman also reported that Bana made a flame thrower using a can of hairspray and a lighter and used it to light her hair on fire while he had her trapped in a bathroom. Her hair was observed to be singed from fire, according to the report.

Bana allegedly struck the woman multiple times while holding their son and took him from her arms when she attempted to leave the house with him. He also reportedly tried to drive away from the home with their son while intoxicated, leading police and prosecutors to bring forward the child abuse charge.

According to interviews included in the police report, Bana allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the home multiple times. He also reportedly stacked “cans of various compressed gas” in front of the front porch and threatened to blow up the house.

Bana pleaded not guilty on all 12 charges in a July court hearing and a 13th charge — another count of felony menacing — was dismissed by the court.

His trial is set to extend through Friday, at which point a jury comprising Eagle County residents will be tasked with deciding whether he is guilty of the charges brought against him. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com