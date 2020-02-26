Two Vail Valley Partnership programs honored by group

The Western Association of Chamber Executives every year hosts chambers of commerce of all sizes from across the western United States, ranging from Kansas and Texas to the west coast. The association supports chambers by providing resources and education and utilizes this network of chamber leaders to elevate communities and businesses.

The Vail Valley Partnership attended the association’s recent annual conference in Portland, Oregon for workshops, keynote speakers, shared learning through group discussions and an awards ceremony. During that ceremony, Vail Valley Partnership received two program awards for “Best in Class” and a video award.

“Being recognized by our peers in the industry with ‘best in class’ programming helps to reinforce the Vail Valley as a place for commerce and business and not only a great place for recreation,” Vail Valley Partnership President and CEO Chris Romer said. “Most importantly, these awards are a proof-point to our business community that we are dedicated to building a strong community and thriving businesses.”

CareerWise, a youth apprenticeship program, had chosen in 2017 to partner with Eagle County Schools, Vail Valley Partnership, Colorado Mountain College and YouthPower365. The program has grown to 16 apprenticeship opportunities. The award recognized for its efforts to alleviate workforce challenges by growing young apprentices developing their experience with on-the-job learning.

SmartBusiness Eagle County also received a Best in Class award, making Vail Valley Partnership the first chamber of commerce in association history to receive two separate program awards. SmartBusiness Eagle County is a project of Vail Valley Economic Development. The SmartBusiness Eagle County team reviews a new business’s information and connect them with the appropriate resources and individuals.

Finally, Vail Valley Partnership took home a special merit video award. The video, “Here’s to You,” spotlights members of the Eagle County business community who are creating positive change, collaborating to achieve common goals and achieving great things through innovation.

Being recognized by the association means that Vail Valley Partnership’s efforts — and as a result, organization members — are on the right track in addressing community challenges through chamber programming.

To learn more about Vail Valley Partnership and its programs, go to vailvalleypartnership.com.