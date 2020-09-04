Unresponsive man extricated from vehicle that landed on roof in Frying Pan River

A vehicle ended up on its roof in the Fryingpan River after missing a curve 2 miles east of Basalt Thursday afternoon. The driver had to be extricated. He was reported as unresponsive. Scott Condon/The Aspen Times



A man had to be extricated Thursday from a vehicle that missed a curve on Frying Pan Road, went down an embankment and landed upside down in the river.

“They had one unresponsive person in the vehicle,” said a public information officer for the Colorado State Patrol.

The unresponsive man was the driver, according to CSP. A male passenger was also transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue responded at 5:08 p.m. and discovered the driver pinned to the roof of the vehicle by a seat, according to Fire Chief Scott Thompson. Two members of the swift water rescue team geared up and removed the doors of the vehicle, then removed the seat to extricate the man, he said.

Thompson estimated the rescuers were wading about thigh high in the river. The river is flowing at 293 cubic feet per second below Ruedi dam.

The passenger was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. It was unknown if he exited the vehicle on his own or was thrown out, Thompson said.

Both men were taken to Aspen Valley Hospital. CPR was in progress on the driver when the ambulance departed, Thompson said. CSP didn’t have an update on the men’s condition.

The accident occurred about 2 miles east of Basalt where the road curves to the left. Skid marks on a wide gravel area at the curve were visible at the scene. The vehicle went off the roadway just shy of the guardrails where the corner sharpened. It plowed through brush and over rocks, traveling at an angle toward the river rather than straight into the water. It remained upside down in the Fryingpan River as of 6:30 p.m.

The CSP spokesman said tow trucks would be responding to the scene to remove the vehicle. The upvalley lane of Frying Pan Road was closed for a short time during the operation.

The identity of the men wasn’t immediately available, the CSP said.