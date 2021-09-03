Upcoming shows in September: Community Concert at The Amp, Underground Sound at the VPAC and more this month

Death Cab for Cutie will perform Sept. 11 at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Band after band, audience after audience, people attending a summer show at the magical Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, intimate Vilar Performing Arts Center or the spacious ShowDown Town at Eagle Town Park are thankful for live entertainment in the Rocky Mountains. And, thankfully, the performances roll on in September at The Amp and VPAC.

Here’s a look at the upcoming performances, put on by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation and its venues.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

Sept. 9: The VVF’s End of Summer Community Concert

The Vail Valley Foundation’s free End of Summer Community Concert at The Amp on Sept. 9 will be an opportunity for Eagle County to gather together after a vibrant summer. It is a time to recognize the tenacity, resilience, creativity and collaborative spirit of this amazing community. The concert event will feature three groups of local musicians gracing the stage. For more information and to reserve a free ticket, visit grfavail.com/end-of-summer-community-concert.

Sept. 11: Death Cab For Cutie

For a band in its third decade, Death Cab for Cutie has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards on its way from being a side project to becoming one of the most exciting groups to emerge from the indie rock scene of the 2000s. The band is made up of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae. For tickets and more information, visit grfavail.com/death-cab-for-cutie.

Sept. 17: An Evening with Phil Lesh & Friends

Led by former bassist of the legendary Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh & Friends is an American rock band that takes the music of the Grateful Dead and interprets it in new ways, giving new life and innovation to the Grateful Dead’s material — while at the same time remaining loyal to the original music and the original fans. For tickets and more information, visit grfavail.com/phil-lesh-friends.

David Gonzalez Cuentos will perform Sept. 23 at VPAC.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Sept. 23: STARS: David Gonzalez Cuentos: Tales of the LatinX World

The VPAC’s STARS series returns for the 2021 school year with educational, uplifting and entertaining shows for local youth. Thousands of Eagle County students will get to enjoy high-quality performances at the VPAC through the Support the Arts Reaching Students program, free of charge. Kicking off the series is David Gonzalez Cuentos: Tales of the LatinX World. The show presents a vivid picture of the people and rich cultures of the Spanish-speaking world with tales from the Caribbean, South America and the Bronx. Cuentos sprinkles Spanish words throughout his stories and songs in a way audiences can repeat and retain. For more information and tickets, visit vilarpac.org/stars.

Sept. 24: Underground Sound: Molly Tuttle

The VPAC’s seven-show Underground Sound series — also known as the “love for the locals” series — kicks off with Molly Tuttle, the only woman to be named the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year. For more than a decade, Underground Sound has welcomed an exciting lineup of musicians on the rise.

An Underground Sound Pass is available and includes tickets to all seven shows as well as one drink at each show for $125. New this year, the VIP Access Pass is $250 and includes May Gallery access before the show, early entrance for preferred seat selection, complimentary appetizers, nonalcoholic beverages, espresso drinks and warm cookies, as well as artist meet-and-greets (as available). For more information, visit vilarpac.org. Both the Underground Sound Pass and the VIP Access Pass are transferable and encouraged to be shared with friends, co-workers and family — or enjoy all seven impressive performances. For series passes or more information, visit vilarpac.org/underground-sound.

Sept. 28: STARS: Hot Peas ‘N Butter

As seen on Nick Jr!, Hot Peas ‘N Butter is a multicultural band that performs for kids and families, founded by two professional musicians in New York City. Hot Peas ‘N Butter perform at the VPAC as part of its STARS series, a program created to give local students high-quality experiences with the performing arts. Hot Peas ‘N Butter has been lauded for its “hot and mellow multicultural groove” (The Los Angeles Times) that mixes traditional Latin music, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, jazz, bluegrass, country and rock. For more information and tickets, visit vilarpac.org/stars.

YouthPower365

The Vail Valley Foundation’s year-round YouthPower365 program is collecting professional clothing donations for students in eighth through 12th grades for an upcoming event called Power Up for Success. Donations are being accepted now through Oct. 1. Clothing can be dropped off on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vail Valley Foundation office, located at 90 Benchmark Road, Suite 300, in Avon.

YouthPower365’s PwrHrs Afterschool programs start Sept. 20. For elementary school students, PwrHrs offers academic support and fun learning activities. For middle school students, PwrHrs is more focused on experiential learning and includes Academic Soccer, Girl PowHER and The CLUB.

YouthPower365’s college and career readiness programs are already active in the high schools. Free workshops and events featured in September include:

Sept. 2: Workshop: Essay Night — Eagle Valley High School

Sept. 7: Workshop: Creating a College List — Battle Mountain High School

Sept. 8: College Visit to Western Colorado Community College

Sept. 9: Workshop: Creating a College List — EVHS

Sept. 28: Workshop: Common App 101 — BMHS

Sept. 30: Workshop: Common App 101 — EVHS

For more information about YouthPower365, visit youthpower365.org.

Important: New proof-of-vaccination requirements for adults, and mask requirements for children, are in place at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and Vilar Performing Arts Center. Learn more at vilarpac.org/covid-policy. Your proof of vaccination can be a hard copy or digital COVID-19 vaccine record or state authorized immunization records.