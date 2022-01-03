 UPDATE: I-70 reopens both directions through Glenwood Canyon following multi-vehicle wreck | VailDaily.com
UPDATE: I-70 reopens both directions through Glenwood Canyon following multi-vehicle wreck

Colorado State Patrol on Twitter reported that 17 vehicles were involved in a wreck through Glenwood Canyon on Monday, Jan. 3. Courtesy / Colorado State Patrol

UPDATE 2:07 P.M.: Interestate 70 is now reopened in both directions through Glenwood Canyon.

UPDATE 11:33 A.M.: Interstate 70 is now closed westbound at the Dotsero exit, mile marker 133, and eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit, mile marker 116, for a wreck.

On Twitter, the Colorado State Patrol reported the wreck involved 17 vehicles.

Original story:

Interstate 70 eastbound is closed at the Glenwood Springs exit, mile marker 116, for a wreck, according to a Garfield County alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 3.

