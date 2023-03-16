Vail announces Ryan Kenney as new police chief

On Thursday, March 16, Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest announced that Vail Police Commander Ryan Kenney has been selected as the town’s next chief of police. The vacancy was created earlier this year with the retirement of 21-year Chief Dwight Henninger, whose official last day is Friday.

Vail’s new Chief of Police Ryan Kenney.

Kenney is a six-year veteran of the Vail Police Department. He previously served for 23 years with the Boca Raton Police Department in Florida.

During his tenure in Vail, Kenney has served as the administrative commander and is currently the operations commander. He is credited with spearheading several highly impactful projects, including the three-year-old co-responder team, which brings together a community paramedic, a Hope Center clinician and a police officer or deputy sheriff to handle behavioral health crisis incidents. This program has resulted in significantly better services to those in need and reduced the number of emergency room visits in Eagle County.

Recently, Kenney led the successful planning and implementation of the town’s E-Vail Courier Loading and Delivery program in Vail Village, which has removed delivery trucks from the Village core.

“After an involved selection process, which included close to 50 conversations and interviews with residents, colleagues, other police chiefs, the district attorney, and members of our police department, I am confident Ryan will do an excellent job serving as Vail’s new chief of police,” Forrest said. “He brings an excellent skill set and is well respected by his peers and our community members for his customer service and communications skills.”

Kenney is also an avid snowboarder, mountain biker and dirt biker. He lives in Eagle with his wife and three daughters.

“I am honored to be trusted with the position of chief of police with the Vail Police Department,” Kenney said. “Chief Henninger is leaving a successful and highly functioning department with excellent community ties. I look forward to building on his legacy with all the fine members of the Vail Police Department.”

Henninger has accepted a newly created position with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as the senior law enforcement partnership advisor in Washington, D.C.

“I could not be prouder than to have Ryan Kenney take over as the police chief,” Henninger said. “The department and the community are in good hands with this dedicated public servant.”